Spinal Surgical Devices Market  Expand with Significant CAGR During 2018-2023

In this report, comprehensive market sizing and analysis has been provided through segmenting the market into two segments:

– Device type.

– Region.

The global spinal surgical devices market is estimated to reach REDACTED and REDACTED in 2017 and 2023, respectively, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED. Spinal surgical devices generally fall into two broad categories –

– Fusion.

– Non-fusion, or motion-preserving.

Both these categories aim to restore spinal stability compromised from injury, fracture, or deformity, or from surgical removal of all or a portion of spinal structures to provide pain relief through decompression of an impinged nerve. The principle behind achieving stability restoration differs between the two categories of devices.

Fusion restores stability by promoting bone growth in the compromised spinal segment, often with additional support from instrumentation. The fused bone segment is limited in movement, which theoretically decreases pain. Non-fusion or motion-preservation devices aim to restore stability while utilizing implants that attempt to replicate the spines inherent functional properties, including natural range of motion and rotation.

Fusion devices remain the gold standard of care in spinal surgery. They represent the majority of device revenue, medical expenditure, and volume of surgical procedures utilizing implanted devices by a considerable margin. The non-fusion segment represents technologies that have gained foothold in Europe and have emerged from investigational use into the commercial market space, globally.

Minimally invasive surgeries have garnered great attention as a means of improving patient recovery and reducing surgical costs associated with the treatment of spinal conditions. Specialized tools and techniques are allowing traditional surgical approaches for both fusion and non-fusion procedures to be adapted to lessen the invasiveness of treatment. Minimally invasive options for both segments are included within the broad product categories.

Vertebral repair is a rapidly growing market, directly related to the continued growth of the aging population and osteoporosis-related fractures.”

“Report Scope:

This report is a business analysis that has the primary purpose of examining trends and highlighting current and future potential in the market for spinal surgical devices. Detailed analysis of the competitive environment and technological development is provided in the report.

The report includes current and new technologies, market projections and the market shares of key market players. Market drivers, trends and potential regional market opportunities for spinal surgical devices are also identified in this report. This is an update from the previous version of this report and the analysis of clinical trials, presence of key players in respective spinal surgical segments and key developments are some of the additions.

The report includes sections on the following topics –

– Current prevalence of common spinal problems, trend analysis, and factors influencing future incidence.

– Global demand by device and projected future trends by device category.

– Risk factors and other drivers that might affect the future incidence of spine surgery and related utilization of spinal surgical devices.

– International regulation of spinal devices.

– Analysis of clinical trials.

– Market share and information on key device manufacturers.

This report includes market estimates for spinal surgical devices (fusion, non-fusion, decompression, and Vertebral Fracture Repair). Geographic market segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World) of the overall market and global market share by company is provided. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2017, as the base year, 2018 and a forecast for 2023. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– 38 data tables and 15 additional tables

– Industry analysis of the global market for spinal surgical devices within the healthcare sector

– Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Coverage of technologies used for the trea

“Summary

tment of spine injuries, including spinal decompression, fusion, non-fusion, vertebral compression fracture, minimally-invasive and spine biologics

– Information of growth driving factors like technological advancements in both surgical approaches and spinal implants, and restraints of the market

– Market analysis by surgical procedure, including annual incidence, trend analysis, and factors influencing future predicted surgical volume

– Insight into new products and technologies, as well as the development of new products that can address a growing number of therapeutic indications

– International regulations of spinal surgical devices and instruments

– Company profiles of key device manufacturers along with their market share and product strategies. Major players including Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., K2M Inc., Medtronic, SpineVision SA, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet”

