Spinal Fusion Market 2019 Industry Research by Types, Application and Forecast Analysis

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Spinal Fusion Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. Spinal fusion is surgery to permanently join together two or more bones in the spine so there is no movement between them. For patients who require spinal fusion surgery to treat lumbar degenerative disc disease (DDD), spinal fusion device is a treatment option.

Please visit this link for request sample copy of report:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/546034

Scope of the Report:

Spinal fusion contains transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF), anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF), posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF), posterior lumbar fusion (PLF), extreme lateral interbody fusion (XLIF). The spinal fusion industry is relatively concentrated. The requirement of device precision and quality are high, and the device need accord with biomechanical characteristics of human body and have good biocompatibility with human tissue.

With the rapid development of industry, global demand for spinal fusion is increasing. In 2015, treatment of spinal diseases application accounts for 45.65% of global consumption, while control spinal deformity development and protection of spinal nerves take about 36.56% and 12.75%, respectively.

The global average price of spinal fusion is in the decreasing trend, from 1761 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1549 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. In line with global trends, the China average price of Spinal Fusion decreased from 1698 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1484 USD/Unit in 2016.

The spinal fusion production in 2016 will reach about 2412.1 K Units from about 1633.1 K Units in 2011 with an average growth rate of 8.12%. USA is the biggest production base, which holds 57.14% production share in 2015.

USA and EU are the main consumption bases, and USA holds 43.24% consumption share and EU holds 25.59% consumption share in 2015. They occupy 68.82% of the global consumption in total.

The worldwide market for Spinal Fusion is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 5260 million US$ in 2024, from 3970 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Spinal Fusion in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

List of Major Manufacturers:

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet

Depuy Synthes Companies

Globus Medical

Braun Aesculap

Nuvasive

K2M

MicroPort

Orthofix International N.V

Alphatec Spine

Integra LifeSciences

Invibio

Weigao Orthopaedic

Please visit this link for more details:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Spinal-Fusion-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Type, covers

Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF)

Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF)

Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (PLIF)

Posterior Lumbar Fusion (PLF)

Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Treatment of Spinal Diseases

Control Spinal Deformity Development

Protection of Spinal Nerves

Other

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Please visit this link before buy this report:

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/546034

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Spinal Fusion product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Spinal Fusion, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Spinal Fusion in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Spinal Fusion competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Spinal Fusion breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Spinal Fusion market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Spinal Fusion sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr.Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ , LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook