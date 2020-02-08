Spermaceti Wax Market to Register Steady Growth During 2018 – 2026

Spermaceti wax is obtained from the head of a sperm whale. Spermaceti wax has a wide variety of applications. It is used in cosmetic creams, ointments, textile finishing, fine wax candles, pomades, and industrial lubricants. The organ from which spermaceti wax is obtained may contain as much as 1900 liters of spermaceti. Spermaceti wax is extracted from the spermaceti oil by crystallization method. It is not often used being a rare commodity. But the applications of spermaceti wax are numerous including cosmetics, pharmaceutical, home decor and accessories, textiles and many more. Spermaceti wax is also used as a glazing and coating agent in the food applications. There is numerous application of spermaceti wax, but the production is not on the large scale. Hence, the manufacturers could focus on the manufacturing and expanding the spermaceti wax across the globe.

Applications of Spermaceti Wax in Different Sectors

Spermaceti wax is a wax obtained from the head of a bottlenose whale. Spermaceti wax is liquid at body temperature. Spermaceti wax is mainly used in fine wax candles. It is also used in soaps, emulsions, industrial lubricants, leatherworking, candles, textiles, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, it can be used as glazing or coating agent in the food industry to give a shiny appearance and protective coating. By considering the above applications of spermaceti wax, it can be expected that the spermaceti wax market would grow positive during the upcoming years.

Global Spermaceti wax: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global spermaceti wax market has been segmented as –

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of end use, the global spermaceti wax market has been segmented as –

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Textiles

Industrial lubricants

Home decors & accessories (fine wax candles)

Others (soaps, emulsions, glazing or coating agent in foods)

Global Spermaceti wax Market: Key Players

Spermaceti is a rare commodity obtained from the head of the bottlenose or sperm whale. That’s why the genuine spermaceti wax is not much commercially available. The manufacturer of spermaceti wax adds some other chemical such as cetyl esters that have similar properties as spermaceti wax have.

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global spermaceti wax market are SER S.p.A., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., The Frank B. Ross Co., Jilin Tely Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Yunuo Chemical Co., Ltd., Oxford Lab Fine Chem LLP, JUSTICE DRUG CO., Nye Lubricants, Inc., QINGDAO SUN TECH INDUSTRIES & TRADING CO., LTD., Redox Pty Ltd, and Carbanio. Except them, many other industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in spermaceti wax. Hence, it is expected that the spermaceti wax market would grow positive during the forecast period.

