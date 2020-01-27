Speech & Voice Recognition Market 2018 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Speech & Voice Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Speech & Voice Recognition development in United States, Europe and China.

Speech recognition technology is a high technology that enables machines to transform speech signals into corresponding text or commands through the recognition and understanding process.

Speech recognition technology expected to hold largest share of market during forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

MICROSOFT

ALPHABET

SENSORY

CANTAB RESEARCH

READSPEAKER HOLDING

PARETEUM

IFLYTEK

VOICEVAULT

VOICEBOX TECHNOLOGIES

LUMENVOX

ACAPELA GROUP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Speech Recognition

Voice Recognition

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Retail

Medical

Military

Legal

Education

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

