Speech and Voice Recognition Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Speech and Voice Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Speech and Voice Recognition development in United States, Europe and China
In 2017, the global Speech and Voice Recognition market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Nuance Communications
Microsoft Corporation
Alphabet
Cantab Research Limited
Sensory
ReadSpeaker Holding
Pareteum Corporation
Iflytek
VoiceVault
VoiceBox Technologies
LumenVox
Acapela Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Speech Recognition
Voice Recognition
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Consumer
Banking
Financial Services and Insurance
Retail
Education
Healthcare & Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Speech and Voice Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Speech and Voice Recognition development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Nuance Communications
12.1.1 Nuance Communications Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Speech and Voice Recognition Introduction
12.1.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Speech and Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft Corporation
12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Speech and Voice Recognition Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Speech and Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Alphabet
12.3.1 Alphabet Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Speech and Voice Recognition Introduction
12.3.4 Alphabet Revenue in Speech and Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Alphabet Recent Development
12.4 Cantab Research Limited
12.4.1 Cantab Research Limited Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Speech and Voice Recognition Introduction
12.4.4 Cantab Research Limited Revenue in Speech and Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Cantab Research Limited Recent Development
12.5 Sensory
12.5.1 Sensory Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Speech and Voice Recognition Introduction
12.5.4 Sensory Revenue in Speech and Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Sensory Recent Development
12.6 ReadSpeaker Holding
12.6.1 ReadSpeaker Holding Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Speech and Voice Recognition Introduction
12.6.4 ReadSpeaker Holding Revenue in Speech and Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 ReadSpeaker Holding Recent Development
12.7 Pareteum Corporation
12.7.1 Pareteum Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Speech and Voice Recognition Introduction
12.7.4 Pareteum Corporation Revenue in Speech and Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Pareteum Corporation Recent Development
12.8 Iflytek
12.8.1 Iflytek Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Speech and Voice Recognition Introduction
12.8.4 Iflytek Revenue in Speech and Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Iflytek Recent Development
12.9 VoiceVault
12.9.1 VoiceVault Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Speech and Voice Recognition Introduction
12.9.4 VoiceVault Revenue in Speech and Voice Recognition Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 VoiceVault Recent Development
Continued…
