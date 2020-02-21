Speech Analytics 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Speech Analytics Market 2019

This report focuses on the global Speech Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Speech Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Interactive Intelligence Group

NICE Systems

Verint Systems

Avaya

Genesys

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

inContact

Calabrio

CallMiner

ClaraBridge

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Remise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom

IT

Outsourcing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Speech Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Speech Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Speech Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Remise

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Speech Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Telecom

1.5.3 IT

1.5.4 Outsourcing

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Speech Analytics Market Size

2.2 Speech Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Speech Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Speech Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Speech Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Speech Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Speech Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Speech Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Speech Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Speech Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Speech Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Interactive Intelligence Group

12.1.1 Interactive Intelligence Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Speech Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 Interactive Intelligence Group Revenue in Speech Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Interactive Intelligence Group Recent Development

12.2 NICE Systems

12.2.1 NICE Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Speech Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 NICE Systems Revenue in Speech Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 NICE Systems Recent Development

12.3 Verint Systems

12.3.1 Verint Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Speech Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 Verint Systems Revenue in Speech Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Verint Systems Recent Development

12.4 Avaya

12.4.1 Avaya Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Speech Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 Avaya Revenue in Speech Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Avaya Recent Development

12.5 Genesys

12.5.1 Genesys Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Speech Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 Genesys Revenue in Speech Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Genesys Recent Development

12.6 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

12.6.1 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Speech Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Revenue in Speech Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Recent Development

12.7 inContact

12.7.1 inContact Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Speech Analytics Introduction

12.7.4 inContact Revenue in Speech Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 inContact Recent Development

12.8 Calabrio

12.8.1 Calabrio Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Speech Analytics Introduction

12.8.4 Calabrio Revenue in Speech Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Calabrio Recent Development

12.9 CallMiner

12.9.1 CallMiner Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Speech Analytics Introduction

12.9.4 CallMiner Revenue in Speech Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 CallMiner Recent Development

12.10 ClaraBridge

12.10.1 ClaraBridge Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Speech Analytics Introduction

12.10.4 ClaraBridge Revenue in Speech Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 ClaraBridge Recent Development

Continued…..

