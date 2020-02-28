Spectrum Analyzer Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2023

The report on the Global Spectrum Analyzer Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights

A spectrum analyzer is a test and measurement equipment used generally for electronic repairing and designing. The device generally performs on radio frequencies. Spectrum analyzers are used RF testing, electronic device repairing, and servicing, and others. The development of spectrum analyzers involve component integration and software programming. Moreover, the spectrum analyzerls system integrators play a crucial role in the implementation process of spectrum analyzers. These manufacturers are responsible for the integration and deployment of spectrum analyzers.

Key Players

The key players in the spectrum analyzer market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are—Keysight Technologies (US), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co., Kg (Germany), Fortive Corporation (US), Anritsu Corporation (US), Advantest Corporation, Cobham PLC (UK), Giga-Tronics Incorporated (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), National Instruments Corporation (US), and LP Technologies Inc (US). These players contribute a major proportion towards market growth.

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the spectrum analyzer market. These include Innovative Aaronia AG (Germany), Aim-TTi (UK), B&K Precision (US), Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (US), Narda Safety Test Solutions (US), SAF Tehnika (Latvia), Saluki Technology (Taiwan), Signal Hound (US), Tektronix, Inc. (US), Transcom Instruments (China), Triarchy Technologies (Canada), Viavi Solutions (US), AR Modular RF (US) and others.

Regional Analysis

The Spectrum Analyzer Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of spectrum analyzer market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

North America is the second largest region in terms of revenue generation in the global spectrum analyzer market. North America is been witnessing a wide presence of network service providers, test and measurement equipment companies, automotive companies, and production facilities in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Moreover, the high growth in the number of consumer electronics consumption in these countries also drives market growth in North America. Europe holds the third largest market share due to huge growth in the automotive industry and telecom sector over the past few years. Among the European countries, Germany accounts for the largest market share, followed by the UK and France.

