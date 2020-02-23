Spectral Computed Tomography (CT) Market Size Analysis, Global Leaders Overview, Demand Forecast and Future Evaluation by MRFR

Spectral Computed Tomography (CT) Market Research Report: By Types (Spiral Ct, Electron Beam Tomography, Multi-Slice Computed Tomography, Positron Emission Tomography (Pet) And Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography), By Application (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Spine, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Body Imaging, Gastrointestinal Diseases), By End Users (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals)- Global Forecast Till 2023

The spectral computed tomography (CT) market is presumed to demonstrate 7.8% CAGR during the appraisal period (2017-2023) due to the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Spectral computed tomography (SCT) is referred to as a scanning technique which separates the energy into two or more energy bands in place of using one broad energy band of x-rays. The introduction of spectral computed tomography has transformed the diagnostic system by providing the radiologists a clearer view of any type of discrepancies in the organs of the body.

Spectral computed tomography is an upcoming scanning technique which may overshadow the applications of conventional computed tomography. Computed tomography holds a prominent place in medical imaging. It possesses the ability to create pictures of internal anatomy and transform them to film through diagnostic imaging. With growing incidences of cardiac diseases, orthopedic diseases, neurological diseases, and others, the global market for spectral computed tomography has flourished. The growing geriatric population, rapid advancements in the medical imaging devices, and launch of latest products have further propelled the market growth during the review period. The rise in unknown and novel diseases is also favoring the demand for clearer imaging techniques, thus fostering the market growth.

On the flip side, market saturation in the developed countries coupled with the adverse effects of X-rays is considered to impede the market growth in the coming years. Moreover, the high cost of the devices and lack of skilled physicians are anticipated to retard the market growth.

Industry Updates

June 8, 2018: A leading global player in health technology, Royal Philips, in collaboration with the Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings has officially opened the Advanced Medicine Imaging center at Biopolis, Singapore, which is recognized as an international biomedical research hub. Besides offering scientific R&D, specialized oncology care, and medical training for up-skilling the healthcare professionals, the facility is equipped with Philips’ IQon Spectral CT, a new generation Computed Tomography (CT).

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global spectral computed tomography (CT) market are Trivitron Healthcare (U.S.), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Cleaver Scientific Ltd (U.K.), iCAD Inc. (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Germany), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), NeuroLogica Corp (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Hitachi medical corporation (Japan), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd. (China), Xoran Technologies LLC (U.S.), Neusoft Medical Systems (Russia), Varian Medical Systems Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), and General Electric Company (U.S.).

Spectral Computed Tomography (CT) Market – Competitive Analysis

The Spectral Computed Tomography (CT) market is currently dominated by numerous players.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is one of them by holding a major share in the Spectral Computed Tomography (CT) market. The company offers magnetic resonance imaging, diagnostic imaging solutions, computed tomography, and diagnostic X-ray. In November 2016, Philips launched Philips IQon Spectral CT in Canada. The Philips IQon Spectral CT is the spectral detector CT which is specifically designed for spectral imaging. The product delivers on-demand colour quantification with an ability to characterize structures simply at a low dose.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH is another renowned market player in the market. The company provides medical diagnostics solutions, healthcare equipment, and related services. Siemens offers products and solutions in the areas of laboratory diagnostics, healthcare IT, hearing instruments, and infrastructure, refurbished systems, and education and training, medical accessories, electronics, and others.

Strategic partnership is an essential part of Siemen’s strategy to reach its goal of new products pipeline, by accruing partner’s technology, and products. For instance, in December, 2017, Siemens Healthineers has entered an agreement to acquire Luxembourg-based Fast Track Diagnostics (FTD). With the help of this acquisition, Siemens now include FTD’s sites in Luxembourg, India, and Malta along with its workforce of about 80 employees.

General Electric Company is a leading provider of medical imaging equipment. The product portfolio of company in Computed Tomography includes Revolution Frontier, Revolution EVO, Revolution CT, Revolution HD, Optima CT540, and others. Choosing one specific niche and making considerable investments in R&D as well as advertising is one of the key strategies of GE.

Global Spectral Computed Tomography (CT) Market: Segmental Analysis

The global spectral computed tomography (CT) market has been segmented on the basis of application, type, end-user, and region.

By mode of type, the global spectral computed tomography (CT) market has been segmented into electron beam tomography, spiral CT, positron emission tomography (PET), multi-slice computed tomography, single-photon emission computed tomography, and others.

By mode of application, the global spectral computed tomography (CT) market has been segmented into neurology, oncology, spine, cardiology, body imaging, musculoskeletal disorders, and gastrointestinal diseases.

By mode of end-users, the global spectral computed tomography (CT) market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.

Spectral Computed Tomography (CT) Market – Regional analysis

Geographically, the spectral computed tomography (CT) market has been studied under America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Among all the regions, the American region is considered to dominate the global spectral computed tomography (CT) market due to the presence of huge patient population suffering from cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic diseases, and cancer. Moreover, the well-developed healthcare sector and the ever-increasing geriatric population have influenced the market in this region during the assessment period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region and is likely to maintain its dominance in the coming years. The growth in this region is attributed to the presence of developing economies such as China and India. Moreover, the presence of huge patient population suffering from chronic diseases and huge opportunities have contributed to the market growth.

