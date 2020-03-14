SPECT Scanning Services Market Report Explored in Latest Research

SPECT, a single-photon emission computerized tomography scan is used for the analysis of internal organs, it is a type of nuclear imaging test. Traditional imaging tests such as X-rays are used to examine the structure of the internal organs, while the single-photon emission computerized tomography scanner shows the function of the internal organs. The SPECT scanner consist of radioactive substance and a high resolution camera to form 3D pictures. Healthcare professionals used the SPECT scanner as a diagnostic technique or during the surgery as it is capable of showing that how the blood flows in the heart and other internal organs. SPECT scanner are used to diagnose various disorders such as brain disorder, heart problems and cancer. SPECT scanner are mostly safe, an injection of radioactive tracer is received by the patient. Radioactive tracers are chemical compound in which atoms are replaced by radioisotope, radioactive decay mechanism is used to trace the path that is followed by radioisotope to form product.

Nuclear medicine therapy is performed differently for different indications. While treatment of thyroid cancer or overactive thyroid gland, nuclear medicine is swallowed in a capsule or liquid form. Patients are usually treated as outpatients where single dose is needed in most of the cases. Automated radiosynthesis module is used during Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) imaging. It is the most common imaging techniques used in nuclear medicine.

Download sample copy of this report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/REP-GB-4122

The procedure involving SPECT scanner is simple, radioactive tracer is injected into the blood, this tracer produces gamma rays. The camera captures the signal and computer converts it into pictorial form. The uninfected area of the heart will be light and the area with poor blood flow will be dark. Lack of tracer uptake means that the cell in that area are dead. The SPECT is used to examine blood flow in the heart, both during rest and exercise know as nuclear stress test. SPECT are combined with MRI and CT scans for the detailed morphological and anatomical information. The SPECT scanner has gained popularity are used by healthcare professionals for medical purpose, globally

SPECT Scanning Services Market: Drivers & Restraints

SPECT scanning services market growth is expected to fuel by factors such as research and development on radiopharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of cancer cases, brain disorders, heart problems and bone disorder, rising awareness about SPECT, PET in nuclear medicine, improvement in the SPECT devices. The SPECT scanner are used in wide range of applications for diagnosis and treatment purpose. The SPECT services market is estimated to grow at lucrative growth rate as it is also combined with MRI and CT scans for the detailed information due to better imaging ability and high resolution image

Some factors such as high cost of the device, half-life of the radioactive substance, stringent regulatory guidelines and high capital investment and others are some of the factors expected to hamper the growth of global SPECT scanning services market.

SPECT Scanning Services Market: Segmentation

SPECT scanning services market is classified on the basis of radioisotope type, application, end user and region

Based on type of radioisotope, the SPECT scanning services market is segmented into the following:

Iodine-123

Echnetium-99m

Xenon-133

Thallium-201

Fluorine-18

Based on application, the SPECT scanning services market is segmented into the following:

Brain Disorders

Oncology

Cardiology

Bone Disorders

Based on end-user, the SPECT scanning services market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Radiology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

SPECT Scanning Services Market: Overview

SPECT scanning services market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate across regions. Major players are functioning on research and development process to build superior quality radiotracer required in diagnosis involving SPECT scanner. The SPECT scanning services market is segmented based on type of radioisotope such as iodine-123, echnetium-99m, xenon-133, thallium-201and fluorine-18.Based on the application the SPECT scanning services market is segmented into brain disorders, oncology, cardiology and bone disorders. Based on end-user, the SPECT scanning services market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic labs, radiology clinics, ASCs and others. The increase prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases worldwide due to a large number of elderly population and sedative lifestyle, ease in diagnosis, treatment and monitoring by nuclear medicine is fascinating more patients globally, which is expected to boost revenue growth of global SPECT scanning services market.

SPECT Scanning Services Market: Region-wise Outlook

Download table of contents with figures & tables:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-4122

A geographic condition regarding SPECT scanning services market, has been segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to account for significant growth in SPECT scanning market by revenue generation due to increase in incidences of lifestyle diseases and established healthcare system. Accelerated growth on development and improvement in SPECT scanner devices, increased funding by governmental bodies for research and development in Western Europe proves the uplift of global SPECT scanning market. Rise in standards of health care services and increase in awareness towards the treatments in India and China is expected to favour the market for SPECT scanning services in overall Asia Pacific region.

SPECT Scanning Services Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automated radiosynthesis module market identified across the value chain include Gamma Medica Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Ltd. Digirad Corporation, Positron Corporation, DDD Diagnostics, Cubresa Inc. and Others