Specialty Silica to Grow At 5.9% CAGR Due to Increasing Application in Automotive Industry

Specialty silica is silicon dioxide, which is majorly available in the form of quartz in nature. The five basic type of specialty silicas available in the market are: precipitated silica, fumed silica, fused silica, silica gel and colloidal silica. specialty silica are employed in various applications such as rubber, crop protection, paints & coatings, electronic components, food & beverage, animal feed, plastics, personal care & cosmetics, textile, paper, refractories and others. Rising demand for specialty silica in the tire industry in various regions is likely to propel the specialty silica market in the near future. Specialty silica are also used in paints & coatings, electrical & electronic, and other applications industries. Demand for specialty silica is projected to increase significantly in the next few years considering the extensive growth of the global rubber and microelectronics market.

Asia Pacific dominates the specialty silica market in terms of production and demand. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be the key consumers of specialty silica. North America is the second largest consuming region. Availability of inexpensive substitutes for products such as colloidal silica and silica gel is expected to hamper the specialty silica market in the forecast period. Furthermore, sluggish growth of end-user industries such as paper, cat litter and paints & coatings in the developed regions such as Europe is expected to hinder the specialty silica market in the near future. These factors are projected to unfavorably affect market growth during the forecast period.

Global Specialty Silica Market: Research Methodologies

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for specialty silica at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (KILO TONS) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global specialty silica market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for specialty silica during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the specialty silica market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global specialty silica market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the specialty silica market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, BP magazine, Institute of Sciences, FAO, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.