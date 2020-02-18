Specialty Optical Fibers Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Corning, Fujikura, Furukawa, LEONI, Fiberguide and Forecast to 2026

Global Specialty Optical Fibers Market

Description

Specialty optical fiber is modified, usually by doping, for a specialized function. It consists of one or more transparent fibers enclosed in a protective covering. The core and cladding are typically grouped together and collectively called the optical fiber. Specialty optical fibers have various characteristics that suit a specialized application.

Specialty optical fibers play a critical role in many industries, particularly in telecommunications. They are replacing copper metal wire due to their many advantages. Specialty optical fibers are thinner than metal wire, lightweight, and non-flammable because no electricity is passed through them. The fibers are flexible and can be used in digital cameras for medical, mechanical, and investigative imaging. Specialty optical fibers can perform with low power, and have a higher carrying capacity than metal wires. Since optical fibers use light signals there is less signal degradation and the fibers can carry digital signals.

The specialty optical fibers products industry concentration is very high; there are about thirteen mainly manufacturers in the world, and the products mainly from Europe and North America.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe. The manufacturers in Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as LEONI have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Europe, LEONI has become as a global leader.

Many companies have only one factory, usually locate in the developed areas. As the specialty optical fibers products industry has a high technical content. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like LEONI who take their advantage merge with Europe company, whose key market is in Europe.

Global Specialty Optical Fibers market size will increase to 1960 Million US$ by 2025, from 1120 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Specialty Optical Fibers.

This report researches the worldwide Specialty Optical Fibers market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Specialty Optical Fibers breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Corning

Fujikura

Furukawa

LEONI

Fiberguide

Ixblue

INO

YOFC

Fiberhome

Opeak

ZTT

Tongding

Nufern

Specialty Optical Fibers Breakdown Data by Type

Multimode Fiber

Singlemode Fiber

Specialty Optical Fibers Breakdown Data by Application

Communication/devices

Military

Electric Power System

Medical

Energy/rail Transit

Specialty Optical Fibers Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Specialty Optical Fibers Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Specialty Optical Fibers Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Specialty Optical Fibers Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Specialty Optical Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Multimode Fiber

1.4.3 Singlemode Fiber

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Specialty Optical Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Communication/devices

1.5.3 Military

1.5.4 Electric Power System

1.5.5 Medical

1.5.6 Energy/rail Transit

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Corning

8.1.1 Corning Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Specialty Optical Fibers

8.1.4 Specialty Optical Fibers Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Fujikura

8.2.1 Fujikura Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Specialty Optical Fibers

8.2.4 Specialty Optical Fibers Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Furukawa

8.3.1 Furukawa Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Specialty Optical Fibers

8.3.4 Specialty Optical Fibers Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 LEONI

8.4.1 LEONI Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Specialty Optical Fibers

8.4.4 Specialty Optical Fibers Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Fiberguide

8.5.1 Fiberguide Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Specialty Optical Fibers

8.5.4 Specialty Optical Fibers Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Ixblue

8.6.1 Ixblue Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Specialty Optical Fibers

8.6.4 Specialty Optical Fibers Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

……..CONTINUED

