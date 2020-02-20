Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years

North America dominates the specialty oilfield chemicals market. The U.S., the U.K., Canada, Russia, and China are the significant nations that are widely adopting these oilfield chemicals.

Asia-Pacific market is assessed to be the quickest developing area as boring, solidifying, and incitement exercises are enlisting a high development in the region.

The Middle East is one of the biggest markets for unrefined petroleum applications, for example, oil-based power plants, petro-refineries, muck oil treatment, and a few others.

Read summary of report here :https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/specialty-oilfield-chemicals-market

Some of the major players operating in the global specialty oilfield chemicals market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, Ecolab Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation and Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes, a GE company, Clariant International AG, AkzoNobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, and Halliburton Company.