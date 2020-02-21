Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume and Forecast Report

North America dominates the specialty oilfield chemicals market. The U.S., the U.K., Canada, Russia, and China are the significant nations that are widely adopting these oilfield chemicals.

Asia-Pacific market is assessed to be the quickest developing area as boring, solidifying, and incitement exercises are enlisting a high development in the region.

Biocides are used to control the microbial growth in oilfields. They are also used to maintain and optimize oil and gas production from reservoirs by reducing the downtime caused by corrosion. These characteristics help specialty biocides to be used extensively in the oil and gas drilling and production.

The Middle East is one of the biggest markets for unrefined petroleum applications, for example, oil-based power plants, petro-refineries, muck oil treatment, and a few others.

Some of the major players operating in the global specialty oilfield chemicals market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, Ecolab Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation and Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes, a GE company, Clariant International AG, AkzoNobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, and Halliburton Company.

