Specialty Lubricants Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2017 – 2025

Specialty Lubricants Market: Introduction

Specialty Lubricants are multi- functional and superior quality lubricants, majorly produced using advanced technologies and high class raw materials. When a machine and equipment encounters so much stress that conventional lubricants cannot be used to reduce it, friction specialty lubricant are applied. Growth in industrialization in emerging economies, increasing demand for highly advanced equipment and machines, rising construction activities across the globe, especially in GCC Countries, China and India, etc. and growing base of mid- and small-cap industries is expected to propel the consumption of Specialty Lubricants during the forecast period.

Most of the specialty lubricants are hydrogen free, saturated, have low molecular weight, are chemically inert, non-toxic, have high thermal stability, high dielectric strength, lubricity, long life and high density, etc. These properties make specialty lubricants to be the majorly preferred type of lubricants by end users.

Consumption of synthetic oil-based specialty lubricants is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to various properties, such as durability and oxidation stability, enhanced performance at high temperatures, etc. in comparison to conventional lubricants present in the market.

Specialty Lubricants Market: Market Dynamics

Growing demand from end-use sectors, such as automotive, aerospace and cement, etc. and increasing sales network of distributors, suppliers and manufacturers to cater to the growing demand of specialty lubricants are the two factors expected to fuel the demand for specialty lubricants. Growing construction sector, which involves the application of various types of machines and equipment, such as grinding and mixing machines, stone crushing machine, etc., which use specialty lubricants to reduce friction and allow easy passage for the flow of materials, will also lead to the growth of the specialty lubricants market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers, distributors and suppliers are expanding their network in emerging economies through manufacturing facilities, partnerships, sales reach, etc. which is leading to the growth of Specialty Lubricants Market. For instance, ChemPoint and DowCoring have formed a strategic partnership for specialty lubricant applications.

Low product awareness, high prices of products and preferences for conventional methods of lubrication are expected to act as hurdles in the growth of Specialty Lubricants Market during the forecast period.