Specialty Insurance Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

— There is no standard definition for specialty insurance, in this report, specialty insurance includes high-hazard insurance, non-standard general insurance, niche market segments, bespoke underwriting, and excess and surplus lines insurance.

The leading manufactures mainly are UnitedHealthcare, AXA, Allianz, AIG, Tokio Marine and ACE&Chubb. UnitedHealthcare is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 5.63% in 2016. The next is AXA and Allianz.

There are mainly two type product of specialty insurance market: Life Insurance and Property Insurance. Property Insurance accounts the largest proportion.

Geographically, the global specialty insurance has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India and other. The North America held the largest share in the global specialty insurance market, its revenue of global market exceeds 58.88% in 2016. The next is Europe and Japan. China and India have being the most populous country has fast growing specialty insurance market.

In 2018, the global Specialty Insurance market size was 220 million US$ and it is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Specialty Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Specialty Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

UnitedHealthcare

AXA

Allianz

AIG

Tokio Marine

ACE&Chubb

China Life

XL Group

Argo Group

PICC

Munich Re

Hanover Insurance

Nationwide

CPIC

Assurant

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Zurich

Hudson

Ironshore

Hiscox

Manulife

RenaissanceRe Holdings

Mapfre

Selective Insurance

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Life Insurance

Property Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Personal

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Specialty Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Specialty Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Life Insurance

1.4.3 Property Insurance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Specialty Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Personal

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Specialty Insurance Market Size

2.2 Specialty Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Specialty Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Specialty Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 UnitedHealthcare

12.1.1 UnitedHealthcare Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Specialty Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 UnitedHealthcare Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 UnitedHealthcare Recent Development

12.2 AXA

12.2.1 AXA Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Specialty Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 AXA Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 AXA Recent Development

12.3 Allianz

12.3.1 Allianz Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Specialty Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 Allianz Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Allianz Recent Development

12.4 AIG

12.4.1 AIG Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Specialty Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 AIG Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 AIG Recent Development

12.5 Tokio Marine

12.5.1 Tokio Marine Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Specialty Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 Tokio Marine Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Tokio Marine Recent Development

