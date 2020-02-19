Specialty Insurance Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The leading manufactures mainly are UnitedHealthcare, AXA, Allianz, AIG, Tokio Marine and ACE&Chubb. UnitedHealthcare is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 5.63% in 2016. The next is AXA and Allianz.
There are mainly two type product of specialty insurance market: Life Insurance and Property Insurance. Property Insurance accounts the largest proportion.
Geographically, the global specialty insurance has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India and other. The North America held the largest share in the global specialty insurance market, its revenue of global market exceeds 58.88% in 2016. The next is Europe and Japan. China and India have being the most populous country has fast growing specialty insurance market.
In 2018, the global Specialty Insurance market size was 220 million US$ and it is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Specialty Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Specialty Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
UnitedHealthcare
AXA
Allianz
AIG
Tokio Marine
ACE&Chubb
China Life
XL Group
Argo Group
PICC
Munich Re
Hanover Insurance
Nationwide
CPIC
Assurant
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
Zurich
Hudson
Ironshore
Hiscox
Manulife
RenaissanceRe Holdings
Mapfre
Selective Insurance
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Life Insurance
Property Insurance
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Personal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Specialty Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Specialty Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Life Insurance
1.4.3 Property Insurance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Specialty Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Personal
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Specialty Insurance Market Size
2.2 Specialty Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Specialty Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Specialty Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 UnitedHealthcare
12.1.1 UnitedHealthcare Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Specialty Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 UnitedHealthcare Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 UnitedHealthcare Recent Development
12.2 AXA
12.2.1 AXA Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Specialty Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 AXA Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AXA Recent Development
12.3 Allianz
12.3.1 Allianz Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Specialty Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 Allianz Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Allianz Recent Development
12.4 AIG
12.4.1 AIG Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Specialty Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 AIG Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 AIG Recent Development
12.5 Tokio Marine
12.5.1 Tokio Marine Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Specialty Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 Tokio Marine Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Tokio Marine Recent Development
Continued…….
