Specialty Glass Market Report Over-All Growth Analysis with In-Depth Facts and Figures During Years 2019 To 2024

Specialty glass such as borosilicate glass is a type of glass with silica and boron trioxide as the main glass-forming constituents. Borosilicate glasses are known for having very low coefficients of thermal expansion, making them resistant to thermal shock, more so than any other common glass. Such glass is less subject to thermal stress and is commonly used for the construction of reagent bottles.

Because of its high resistant to corrosion, good thermal shock as well as other properties, borosilicate glass is welcomed by downstream consumers and the industry production experiences continuous increasing trend in the recent few years. Schott, Corning, Kavalier, Shandong Linuo and so on are among key players in borosilicate glass industry. In addition, there is no doubt that Schott and Corning are the symbols of high quality borosilicate glass.

Glass ceramic materials are typically characterized by high strength, high impact resistance, low co-efficient of thermal expansion and good resistance to thermal shock. Glass ceramic is mainly used in radomes, cookware, bake ware and cooktops, Telescopic mirrors, Insulators, Bioactive glass for biomaterials, engineering components etc. Schott and EuroKera are among key players in borosilicate glass industry.

The worldwide market for Specialty Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 3100 million US$ in 2024, from 2610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.