Specialty Frozen Bakery Market Size, Share, Trend, Global Analysis, Key Players Review and Forecast to 2022

Specialty Frozen Bakery Market Research Report includes various topics like total Market Size, Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Industry Share, Key Market Drivers, Growth, Demand, Outlook etc. Furthermore, it covers key market updates, the impact of regulations and technological updates in. The report addresses the need to stay updated in this competitive market conditions and this provides and comprehensive data for making strategies and decision to stimulate the market growth and profitability.

Market Analysis

The global market for specialty frozen bakery has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 3,434 million by 2022 with CAGR of 4.45% in terms of value and it is projected to reach 209,530 tons with CAGR of 3.46% in terms of volume. Increase in demand of specialty frozen bakery from quick service restaurants and foodservices will drive the global specialty frozen bakery market during the forecast period.

Specialty Frozen Bakery Market has witnessed a notable growth over the last few years both in developed & developing economies. Specialty frozen bakery products are customized bakery products which are handcrafted and are manufactured according to the need of the customers and transported through refrigerated transport. The color, texture and flavors are adjusted according to the consumers’ preferences and demands. Bread rolls and pizza crusts are some of the major examples of specialty frozen bakery products. The demand for specialty bakery products is found to be increasing based on the high demands from consumers for frozen bakery products. However, the loss of nutrients during freezing is expected to hamper the growth of global specialty frozen bakery market. The market players are expected to witness lucrative opportunities during the upcoming years due to the heavy investments being made in the cold chain sector of the developing countries. For instance, China and India cold chain sector is reported to be growing at a growth rate of 25% per year.

In terms of value, Europe holds major market share in specialty frozen bakery market but in upcoming years North America will capture majority of market share due to increasing consumption of sweet baked goods in North America. Rest of World will witness higher growth rate followed by North America during the forecast period as popularity of specialty frozen bakery products is increasing in countries like Turkey, Brazil and South Africa. Rise in number of high end bakery shops have created a fast-growing segment catering to modern discerning consumer demanding best in class patisserie goods, and varied products from across the world which is supporting specialty frozen bakery market.

Get a Free Sample Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2746

Latest Industry Updates:

June 2018, Lantmännen Unibake announced the acquisition of Frozen Bakery Products SA. The acquisition was aimed to strengthen its hold in the Central European market.

November 2016, Europastry launched CEREAL (Center for Research Europastry Advanced Lab), a new R&D centre for bread and pastries in Europe. The centre was opened with an aim to enhance the innovation process in the bread and pastries industries.

June 2016, Europastry acquired Sualba, a baked goods and bread producer and distributor in Valencia. Europastry acquired the company to strengthen its presence in the Valencia region.

April 2016, Grupo Bimbo entered into an agreement to acquire the frozen bread business of General Mills in Argentina. Post the acquisition Grupo Bimbo will continue to consolidate its presence in the South American market.

Competitive Strategy:

The prominent vendors active in the global specialty frozen bakery market are mainly focusing on product launch and acquisition to gain a higher competitive edge in the market. The increasing demand for specialty frozen bakery products has propelled the market players to investment more in their R&D activities and launch new products that cater to the changing consumer needs.

The key market players profiled in Specialty Frozen Bakery Market report are Rich Products (U.S.), Lantmannen Unibake (Denmark), Aryzta AG (Switzerland), Flowers Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV (Mexico), Vandemoortele Bakery (France), Europastry Sa (Spain), Harry-Brot GmbH (Germany), Mantinga, UAB (Lithuania) and Il Germoglio Food Spa (Italy) among many others.

Industry Segments:

The global Specialty Frozen Bakery Market has been divided into type, customer type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on Type: Bread rolls & artisan loaves, Sweet baked goods & morning goods, Pizza crust, and Savoury & other

Based on Customer Type: Home makers, Industrial, and Others

Based on Distribution Channel: QSR (Quick Service Restaurants), Foodservice, Large Retail, Convenience / independent retail, and Others

Based on Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis:

Specialty Frozen Bakery Market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC and Rest of the World (RoW). Europe held the largest market share in the global market due to the concentration of artisanal bakery in the region. The European customers, specifically those present in the UK, have a higher inclination towards artisanal baked products, which rendered the region a major revenue share. However, North America is projected to gain dominance during the forecast period due to the increasing consumption of sweet baked goods in the region. Rest of the World is anticipated to register the highest CAGR owing to the rising popularity of specialty frozen bakery products in Brazil, Turkey, and South Africa.