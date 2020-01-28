Specialty Films Market: Driven by Economic Growth of BRIC Countries

Specialty films are known to have high tensile strength and act as a protective shield owing to which it is utilized in various sectors. Growing importance of bio-based polymers, economic growth of BRIC countries are some of the factors that have been driving the market for specialty films. The specialty films market is primarily focused on materials such as polyesters, nylons, polyolefin-based films such as Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) and polyvinylidene chloride (PVdC), polycarbonates, fluoropolymers and polyamides. Fluoropolymers, polyolefin-based films and nylons are the major product segments and are expected to account for a major chunk of the market for specialty films. Bio-based polymers are also expected to come into focus in the near future due to environmental concerns and clean energy.

Specialty films are majorly used in electronics, food & beverages and aviation industry. Whereas, Military applications, marine, safety and security industry are also major markets and are expected to become substantial markets for specialty films in the foreseeable future. Specialty films used in photovoltaic modules are also expected to be in huge demand in the near future. Traditionally, North America and Europe have been the major markets for specialty films, sharing superiority in both production as well as consumption. Of late, South America, Eastern Europe and Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) have been showing relatively quicker growth and are expected to be the dominant markets in terms of price competitiveness and continuous expansion. Emerging countries such as Russia, China, Brazil and India (BRIC countries) are expected to be the main economies driving the market forward.

Key participants in this industry include Bayer Material Science Functional Films, Evonik, Honeywell International Specialty Films, Dow Specialty Packaging & Films, 3M, American Durafilm Co., Ensinger/Penn Fibre, Eastman Kodak, Bemis, Clopay Plastic Products, Creative Film Corp., Altuglas International, Biaxis Oy Ltd. and Extrusion Dies Industries.

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter's five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players.