Specialty Fibers Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Specialty Fibers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
In terms of type, aramid fiber is the main Specialty fiber which can be divided into para aramid meta aramid. In 2016, the para aramid holds about 68.23% of global market share. They are mainly used in the fields of body armor & helmet, aerospace materials, sports materials, tires high strength rope, etc.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the specialty fiber industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the DSM, Toray, Mitsubishi Rayon, Dupont, Teijin etc. accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese specialty fiber production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Dupont
Teijin
JSC Kamenskvolokno
Kolon
Hyosung
Huvis
TAYHO
Bluestar
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
Guangdong Charming
Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical
Zhaoda Specially Fiber
SRO
Toray
ZOLTEK(Toray)
Mitsubishi Rayon
Toho Tenax
Hexcel
Formosa Plastics Corp
SGL
Cytec Solvay
DowAksa
Hyosung
Taekwang Industrial
Zhongfu Shenying
Jiangsu Hengshen
Weihai Tuozhan Fiber
Bluestar Fibres
DSM
Honeywell
Toyobo
Ningbo Dacheng
Beijing Tongyi
Hunan Zhongtai
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Carbon Fiber
Aramid Fiber
Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Fiber
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Body Armor & Helmet
Aerospace Materials
Sports Materials
High Strength Rope
Tire
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Specialty Fibers Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Carbon Fiber
1.2.2 Aramid Fiber
1.2.3 Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Fiber
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Body Armor & Helmet
1.3.2 Aerospace Materials
1.3.3 Sports Materials
1.3.4 High Strength Rope
1.3.5 Tire
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Dupont
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.1.1 Dupont Description
2.1.1.2 Dupont Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.1.2 Dupont Specialty Fibers Product Introduction
2.1.2.1 Specialty Fibers Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.1.2.2 Specialty Fibers Product Information
2.1.3 Dupont Specialty Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.3.1 Dupont Specialty Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.3.2 Global Dupont Specialty Fibers Market Share in 2017
2.2 Teijin
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.1.1 Teijin Description
2.2.1.2 Teijin Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.2.2 Teijin Specialty Fibers Product Introduction
2.2.2.1 Specialty Fibers Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.2.2.2 Specialty Fibers Product Information
2.2.3 Teijin Specialty Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.3.1 Teijin Specialty Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.3.2 Global Teijin Specialty Fibers Market Share in 2017
2.3 JSC Kamenskvolokno
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.1.1 JSC Kamenskvolokno Description
2.3.1.2 JSC Kamenskvolokno Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.3.2 JSC Kamenskvolokno Specialty Fibers Product Introduction
2.3.2.1 Specialty Fibers Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.3.2.2 Specialty Fibers Product Information
2.3.3 JSC Kamenskvolokno Specialty Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.3.1 JSC Kamenskvolokno Specialty Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.3.2 Global JSC Kamenskvolokno Specialty Fibers Market Share in 2017
2.4 Kolon
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.1.1 Kolon Description
2.4.1.2 Kolon Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.4.2 Kolon Specialty Fibers Product Introduction
2.4.2.1 Specialty Fibers Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.4.2.2 Specialty Fibers Product Information
2.4.3 Kolon Specialty Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.3.1 Kolon Specialty Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.3.2 Global Kolon Specialty Fibers Market Share in 2017
2.5 Hyosung
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.1.1 Hyosung Description
2.5.1.2 Hyosung Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.5.2 Hyosung Specialty Fibers Product Introduction
2.5.2.1 Specialty Fibers Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.5.2.2 Specialty Fibers Product Information
2.5.3 Hyosung Specialty Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.3.1 Hyosung Specialty Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.3.2 Global Hyosung Specialty Fibers Market Share in 2017
Continued…..
