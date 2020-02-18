SPECIALTY DRUG DISTRIBUTION MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2024

iseGuyReports.com adds “Specialty Drug Distribution Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Specialty Drug Distribution Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Specialty Drug Distribution Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Specialty Drug Distribution is a link of pharmaceutical logistics; it distributes Specialty Drug to consumers relying on certain logistics equipment, technology and logistics management information system. Specialty drugs play an increasingly important role in the treatment of chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis (MS), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), etc.

The global average gross margin of specialty drug distribution is in the decreasing trend, from 7.85% in 2011 to5.97% in 2015. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The type of specialty drugs includes oncology, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia and others. The proportion of oncology drugs in 2015 is about 45.8%, and the proportion of rheumatoid arthritis drug in 2015 is about 15.4%.

Specialty drugs are widely sold by retail, home health, clinics, and pharmacies. The most proportion of specialty drugs are sold by clinics and the market share in 2015 is about 37.6%.

North America region is the largest supplier of specialty drug distribution, with a sales revenue market share nearly 45.6% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of specialty drug distribution, enjoying sales revenue market share about 31.7% in 2015.

Market competition is intense between the giant, Amerisource, Mckesson, Cardinal Health, etc. are the leaders of the industry in North America, PHOENIX, Alliance Healthcare, Celesio, etc. are the leaders of the industry in Europe and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2018, the global Specialty Drug Distribution market size was 640 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1580 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Specialty Drug Distribution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Specialty Drug Distribution development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amerisource

Mckesson

Cardinal Health

PHOENIX

Medipal Holdings

Alliance Healthcare

Celesio

Sinopharm

Accredo

Shanghai Pharma

Anda

Jointown

Max Pharma

Avella

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oncology

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Hemophilia

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Home Health

Clinics

Pharmacies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Specialty Drug Distribution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Specialty Drug Distribution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Oncology

1.4.3 Rheumatoid Arthritis

1.4.4 Multiple Sclerosis

1.4.5 Hemophilia

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Home Health

1.5.4 Clinics

1.5.5 Pharmacies

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Specialty Drug Distribution Market Size

2.2 Specialty Drug Distribution Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Specialty Drug Distribution Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Specialty Drug Distribution Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amerisource

12.1.1 Amerisource Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Specialty Drug Distribution Introduction

12.1.4 Amerisource Revenue in Specialty Drug Distribution Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Amerisource Recent Development

12.2 Mckesson

12.2.1 Mckesson Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Specialty Drug Distribution Introduction

12.2.4 Mckesson Revenue in Specialty Drug Distribution Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Mckesson Recent Development

12.3 Cardinal Health

12.3.1 Cardinal Health Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Specialty Drug Distribution Introduction

12.3.4 Cardinal Health Revenue in Specialty Drug Distribution Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

12.4 PHOENIX

12.4.1 PHOENIX Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Specialty Drug Distribution Introduction

12.4.4 PHOENIX Revenue in Specialty Drug Distribution Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 PHOENIX Recent Development

12.5 Medipal Holdings

12.5.1 Medipal Holdings Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Specialty Drug Distribution Introduction

12.5.4 Medipal Holdings Revenue in Specialty Drug Distribution Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Medipal Holdings Recent Development

12.6 Alliance Healthcare

12.6.1 Alliance Healthcare Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Specialty Drug Distribution Introduction

12.6.4 Alliance Healthcare Revenue in Specialty Drug Distribution Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Alliance Healthcare Recent Development

12.7 Celesio

12.7.1 Celesio Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Specialty Drug Distribution Introduction

12.7.4 Celesio Revenue in Specialty Drug Distribution Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Celesio Recent Development

12.8 Sinopharm

12.8.1 Sinopharm Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Specialty Drug Distribution Introduction

12.8.4 Sinopharm Revenue in Specialty Drug Distribution Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Sinopharm Recent Development

12.9 Accredo

12.9.1 Accredo Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Specialty Drug Distribution Introduction

12.9.4 Accredo Revenue in Specialty Drug Distribution Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Accredo Recent Development

12.10 Shanghai Pharma

12.10.1 Shanghai Pharma Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Specialty Drug Distribution Introduction

12.10.4 Shanghai Pharma Revenue in Specialty Drug Distribution Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Shanghai Pharma Recent Development

12.11 Anda

12.12 Jointown

12.13 Max Pharma

12.14 Avella

Continued….

