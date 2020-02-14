Special Graphite Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Special Graphite Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

Special graphite mainly refers to the high-intensity, high-density, high purity graphite products, has very important applications in many areas such as electronics, aerospace, defense, nuclear power, metallurgy and others.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Special graphite mainly refers to the high-intensity, high-density, high purity graphite products, has very important applications in many areas such as electronics, aerospace, defense, nuclear power, metallurgy and others.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Special Graphite market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

By Company

Toyo Tanso

SGL Group

Tokai Carbon

Mersen

IBIDEN

Entegris

Nippon Carbon

SEC Carbon

GrafTech

Graphite India Ltd

Morgan

Schunk

Fangda Carbon

Datong XinCheng

Sinosteel

Henan Tianli

KaiYuan Special Graphite

Zhongnan Diamond

Qingdao Tennry Carbon

Dahua Glory Special Graphite

Shida Carbon

Baofeng Five-star Graphite

Harbin Electric Carbon Factory

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Isotropic Graphite

Extruded Graphite

Molded Graphite

Other Graphite

By End-User / Application

Photovoltaic Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Electrical Discharge Machining

Foundry & Metallurgy Field

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

…..

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 Toyo Tanso

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 SGL Group

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Tokai Carbon

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 Mersen

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 IBIDEN

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 Entegris

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 Nippon Carbon

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 SEC Carbon

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 GrafTech

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 Graphite India Ltd

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.11 Morgan

12.12 Schunk

12.13 Fangda Carbon

12.14 Datong XinCheng

12.15 Sinosteel

12.16 Henan Tianli

12.17 KaiYuan Special Graphite

12.18 Zhongnan Diamond

12.19 Qingdao Tennry Carbon

12.20 Dahua Glory Special Graphite

12.21 Shida Carbon

12.22 Baofeng Five-star Graphite

12.23 Harbin Electric Carbon Factory

Continued….