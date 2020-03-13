Spear Phishing Solution Market Insights, Potential Business Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, Revenue Analysis – 2017– 2027

Majority of the organizations recently are shifting towards the digitization and are focusing on maximum efficiency with reasonable investments. Switching to online media is one of the factors that encourages such efficient output at a convenient pricing. Communicating among the organizations and keeping a record of the proceedings in work through mails is a convenient way of approach for the organizations to keep a track of work done. But, there are a number of threats that can be encountered while exchanging mails online, saving passwords on emails and online communication. One of such undesirable consequences is spear phishing, which is email-spoofing that uses email or malicious websites to extract personal information from an individual or company posing a trustworthy organization or entity. Phishing messages generally appear to come from well-known and large companies with wide membership base and the recipient can be any individual within recipient’s company or from someone that the target knows personally.

Globally, spear phishing solutions are gaining traction among the organizations as they are increasing their reliability to online platform whereby data loss prevention, spam filtering, email archiving is proving to be important for the organizations.

Global Spear Phishing Solution Market: Drivers and Challenges

With the rising adoption of cloud email solutions and BYOD policy, there is an increase in need for spear phishing solutions. This factor is expected to fuel the demand for spear phishing solution in the coming years. Digitization in services and solution in the banking, financial and insurance industry and various other industry is expected to encourage adoption of spear phishing solution during the forecast period.

With the increasing awareness about the information hackers and data breaching, the adoption of spear phishing solutions is expected to impact the global spear phishing solution market positively.

The challenges faced by the solution providers in the global spear phishing solution market is the new threats and updated complex technology which are installed by the organizations that are challenging to be secured completely.

Global Spear Phishing Solution Market: Segmentation

Global spear phishing solution market can be segmented into components type, enterprise type, vertical, and regions.

On the basis of component type, global spear phishing solution market can be segmented into services and solution. Services segment for the global Spear Phishing Solution Market can be further sub segmented into professional services and managed services.

On the basis of enterprise type, global spear phishing solution market can be segmented into small enterprise, medium enterprise and large enterprise.

On the basis of vertical, global spear phishing solution market can be segmented into BFSI, retail, healthcare, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment and others.

Global Spear Phishing Solution Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global spear phishing solution market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America accounts for largest market share in the global spear phishing solution market owing to the advanced technology and easy adoption in the countries such as the U.S. The digitization in the industrial and manufacturing sectors are offering lucrative growth opportunities for regions such as Western Europe spear phishing solution market. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to have maximum potential for the revenue growth of global spear phishing solution market during the forecast period. Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Eastern Europe are among the regions which are expected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Global Spear Phishing Solution Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players for spear phishing solution market are BAE Systems PLC, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Forcepoint, LLC, Greathorn, Inc., Intel Security, Ironscales, Microsoft Corporation, Mimecast, Phishlabs, Phishme, Proofpoint, RSA Security LLC, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, Inc., Votiro Inc.