Speaker Cone Material A new study offers detailed examination of Market 2018-2028

Speaker Cone Material Market Insights

Speaker cone material or diaphragm material is the most important part of any speaker. The speaker cone material helps speaker cone in converting voice coil vibrations into audible sound. The speaker cone material helps in dispersion of sound frequencies throughout the listening environment. The speaker cone material possesses various properties, such as low mass, low coloration and controlled resonance. Polypropylene was used as a speaker cone material in the past. However, now, it has been replaced with a variety of materials, such as aluminum, kraft paper and other polymers. Metal speaker cone materials provide high durability and prevent dynamic compression and distortion. Some speaker cone materials are manufactured using the precision process, where they are subjected to high temperatures and pressures. The precision process used for the manufacturing of speaker cone materials is known as injection molding. Speaker cone materials manufactured using the injection molding process are superior quality speaker cone materials and thus, are more expensive than other cone materials. Depending on their end use, speaker cone materials are available in different types. Speaker cone materials find end-use applications in car speakers, home theater speakers, double speakers, TV speakers, multimedia speaker cones, etc.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the automotive industry is expected to drive the speaker cone materials market. The growth in the consumer electronics industry is expected to drive the market for speaker cone materials in near future. Aluminum speaker cone materials are expected to witness high growth as they provide better sound quality compared to other speaker cone materials. Use of speaker cone materials, such as titanium, silk or aluminum, in tweeters is the new trend nowadays. The high cost of some speaker cone materials is expected to slow down the growth of the speaker cone materials market during the forecast period. Some of the speaker cone materials, such as paper, absorb moisture from air and lose their original properties, which is another factor expected to retard the sales growth of speaker cone materials.

Regional Outlook

North America has witnessed significant growth in the automotive and consumer electronics industries in recent years. The growth of these industries in North America region is expected to drive the market for speaker cone materials in the coming years. The European region, with its growing automotive and consumer electronics industry, is expected to create a variety of platforms for the sales of speaker cone materials in near future. Latin America region has witnessed moderate growth in the automotive industry in recent past. The growth of automotive industry in Latin America is expected to help in the growth of speaker cone material market up to a certain extent.

APEJ region is expected to boost the sales of speaker cone materials in near future. The booming automotive and consumer electronics industries in India and China are expected to be the key markets for the sales of speaker cone materials in near future. Middle East and Africa region has shown appreciable growth in the automotive industry and moderate growth in the consumer electronics industry. The growth of automotive and consumer electronics industries in the region is expected to help in the market growth of speaker cone materials. Japan with its well-established consumer electronics industry and moderately growing automotive industry is also expected to help drive the speaker cone materials market in near future.

List of Participants

Some of the participants identified across the value chain of the speaker cone material market are:

Dr. Kurt Muller GmbH & Co, KG

Loudspeaker Components LLC

Ocean Electronics

RTP Company

Dass & Company

Harbeth Audio Ltd.,

Wharfedale

Vansonic Enterprise Co., Ltd

