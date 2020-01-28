Concrete Resurfacer Market 2028: Top Key Players TNT Resurfacing Concrete, Inc. The Sherwin-Williams Company

Introduction:

Concrete resurfacer is a polymer mixed cementitious material comprised of polymer modifiers, Portland cement, sand and other additives. It is applied on concrete surfaces that are spoiled, aged, stained, damaged or cracked. Generally, damaged concrete is cured with the usage of either regular concrete or concrete resurfacer. If regular concrete is used for the curing of damaged concrete, it will only partially bond with it and will, eventually, start crumbling out. However, concrete resurfacer contains bonding agents that adhere to the surface and overcome the limitations of regular concrete. Further, the use of concrete resurfacer offers several advantages such as cost effectiveness, high flexibility, high bond strength and high durability, among others. Attributing to its expedient properties, concrete resurfacer is prevalently used for concrete repair, crack repair, curb & edge repair and slope & surface repair. Thus, the increasing demand for concrete resurfacer in the repair and maintenance of damaged or cracked concrete is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Further, several manufacture are offering modified concrete resurfacer, which imparts an aesthetic look to the surface, owing to which it is used in both, interior and exterior applications.

Currently, concrete resurfacer is not only used for resurfacing or patching but also for decorative purposes. In various en-use industries, the floor surface undergoes periodic wear and tear during several processes and operations. This subsequently surges the need for the repair and maintenance of the floor surface. The unique characteristic properties of concrete resurfacer offer various advantages over traditional floor repair methods, which is shifting the industrial preference toward the use of concrete resurfacer. Thus, with provisions for repair and maintenance in the industry, the demand for concrete resurfacer is expected to grow over the forecast period. Moreover, rising investments in infrastructure development and the commercial sector across the globe provide the impetus for the growth of the concrete resurfacer market.

Concrete resurfacing is carried out in three steps, namely surface preparation, concrete resurfacer application and levelling and settling. Before the application of the concrete resurfacer, the concrete surface must be sound, clean, tough and free from contaminations such as dirt, dust, oil, grease and paint, among others as the presence of contaminants on the surface directly affects the bonding tendency of the concrete resurfacer. Also, weak concrete surfaces need to be cleaned down properly to hard concrete through mechanical means; for instance, high pressure washing or scarifying. Thus, after the surface preparation, concrete resurfacer is applied and leveled, then allowed to settle down above 50F. However, the application of concrete resurfacing is not feasible below 50F. Apart from this, high expenses involved in concrete resurfacer application is the major factor that effect on consumer preferences. Also, low awareness regarding concrete resurfacer and unskilled labor in developing region that may hamper growth of market

Concrete Resurfacer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global concrete resurfacer market has been segmented into;

Roadways

Staircase

Patios

Flooring

Others

On the basis of end use, the global concrete resurfacer market has been segmented into;

Residential

Commercial & institutional

Infrastructure

Concrete Resurfacer Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of demand, the global concrete resurfacer market is dominated by North America and Europe. This can be mainly attributed to the rising repair and refurbishment of existing buildings in these regions, which are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the concrete resurfacer market. Moreover, the significant rise in infrastructure development in the U.S., Germany and the U.K. are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. North America and Europe concrete resurfacer markets are expected to witness healthy growth over the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness regarding concrete resurfacing, range of thickness as well as lack of skilled labor for application are the major factors that hamper the growth of the concrete resurfacer market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, Latin America and MEA concrete resurfacer markets are expected to register steady growth over the forecast period

Concrete Resurfacer Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global concrete resurfacer market include,

The Quikrete Companies

B. Fuller Construction Products Inc.

Cemix Products Ltd

Flowcrete Group Ltd.

TCC Materials

Versatile Building Products.

Elite Crete Systems, Inc.

Henry Company

TNT Resurfacing Concrete, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

