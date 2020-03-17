Spatial Light Modulator Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Global Spatial Light Modulator Market Research Report, By Type (Optically Addressed SLM, Electrically Addressed SLM (Liquid Crystal EASLM and Deformable Mirror), Others, by Application (Optical, Display, Holography, Pulse Shaping, Laser Beam and Others), By Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Education & Research, Electronics and Others, and By Regions by Regional Forecast to 2023

Spatial Light Modulator Market – Overview

The information technology sector and the construction sector have been to two central forces shaping the growth of spatial modulators globally. Market reports linked to the semiconductors and electronics industry have been offered by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to study the current market scenarios better. The market is projected to achieve USD 616.8 billion in incomes while advancing at a CAGR of 13.8% by the end of the forecast period by 2023.

The market for spatial light modulators has gained significant traction due to the growth in demand for high-resolution displays. Moreover, the use of spatial light modulators in beam shaping, holographic data storage and optical correlators among others is expected to influence the development of the market in the forecast period.

Key Players

The vital market contenders in the spatial light modulator market are Holoeye Photonics AG (Germany), Jenoptik AG (Germany), Thorlabs, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.),Santec Corporation (Japan), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Kopin Corporation (U.S.), Meadowlark Optics Inc. (U.S.) and Laser 2000 Ltd. (U.K).

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the spatial light modulator market is carried out on the basis of application, type, industry, and regions. On the basis of type, the spatial light modulator market has been segmented into electrically addressed SLM, optically addressed SLM, and others. The electrically addressed SLM segment is additionally segmented into deformable mirror and liquid crystal EASLM. On the basis of application, the spatial light modulator market has been segmented into holography, laser beam, pulse shaping, display, optical, and others. On the basis of industry, the spatial light modulator market has been segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive and transportation, electronics, education & research, and others. The regions covered in the spatial light modulator market are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the Spatial Light Modulator Market has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world. The European region’s spatial light modulator market is projected to increase in size over the forecast period due to robust economic growth rates demonstrated by the nations in the region. Additionally, the flourishing automotive industry is projected to accelerate market demand in the impending years. In 2016, the Asia Pacific region is responsible for the majority share of the market and is anticipated to display a healthy growth rate throughout the forecast period. Escalating demand for SLMs across education and automotive sectors is expected to increase market expansion. Secondary factors backing market growth consist of the rate of industrialization, speedy urbanization, and elevated disposable income levels of customers in China, India, and Japan.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive outlook for the market is expected to diversify significantly in the coming period. The developments in the market are expected to be fuelled by the rise in investments and product innovations. The competitors are proactively addressing the challenges to growth and are crafting strategies that can have the best overall effect on the market’s progress. The market leaders are taking an interest in the creation of strong value chains that can yield increased profits. The opportunities for growth in the market have ample scope for development in the forecast period. The market challengers find themselves in a promising position with the capacity to handle the pace of change. The perceived tendency for the market’s growth has increased following the availability of positive factors in the market.

Industry Updates:

Feb 2019 A specialized supplier of optoelectronic and laser components in the US and Canada, Laser Components, USA has entered into a special distribution contract with Holoeye Photonics to start selling their Spatial Light Modulators (SLMs) in the North American region.

Feb 2019 A principal developer of pioneering wearable computing solutions and technologies, Kopin Corporation, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Forth Dimension Displays Limited, (ForthDD), is introducing a high performance 2K x 2K reflective LCOS device. The 2K x 2K device is 0.94” diagonal and has 2048 x 2048 pixels and also can be adapted as a micro display or as a Spatial Light Modulator (SLM).

