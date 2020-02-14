Sparkling Red Wine Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Sparkling Red Wine Market
Description
Sparkling red wines are less well known, but they are becoming popular among savvy drinkers who want something a bit more feisty from their glass. Many regions that make sparkling white wine will make bubbly red as well, though generally in far smaller quantities, which is why they’re a bit harder to find.
In 2017, the global Sparkling Red Wine market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sparkling Red Wine market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sparkling Red Wine include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Sparkling Red Wine include
Alberto Salvadori
Angas
Bird in Hand Winery
Bleasdale Vineyards
Chateau Reynella
Green Point
Hardys
Jansz
Mount Prior Winery
Pernod Ricard
Portugal Vineyards
Quinta da Raza
Rockford
Seppelt
Tenuta di Aljano
Market Size Split by Type
Top Class
Second Class
Market Size Split by Application
Shopping Malls
Online Channel
Winery
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
