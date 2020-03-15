Spark Plugs Market 2019 Receives Rapid Boost in Economy Due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast To 2022

Global spark plugs market has bolstered the economy vigorously and expected to see a healthy growth at 5.5% CAGR during the assessment period (2016-2022). Spark plug is a vital constituent of the engine and performs a vital role to produce sparks which is essential for igniting the mixture of fuel and air in the engine. This concept has revolutionized the auto industry by resolving the cold starting issue and lowering the emission while boosting the vehicles’ performance.

Stringent norms and regulations laid down by the government concerning fuel efficiency and emissions along with the growth of the automotive industry is propelling the growth of the spark plugs market. Some of the market trends and factors in this market as per an analysis conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR) include increasing product awareness amid consumers and upcoming advanced spark plugs to augment the ignitability and performance is predicted to fuel the spark plugs market growth in the near future.

Get Sample Report of Spark Plugs Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1931

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global spark plugs market include UCI-Fram Autobrands (Autolite), Weichai Power Co. Ltd, Valeo, Delphi Automotive, General Motors (Acdelco Corporation), Robert Bosch Gmbh, Denso Corporation, Borgwarner Inc, Federal Mogul Corporation and NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation

In MFRF’s report, the spark plugs market is segmented on the basis of type, material and vehicle.

Based on type, it is segmented into cold spark plugs and hot spark plug. Of these, the hot spark plug has a significant share in the spark plugs market.

Based on material, the spark plugs market is segmented into iridium spark plug, platinum spark plug and copper spark plug. Of these, the iridium spark plugs is anticipated to lead the market during the assessment period.

Based on market, it is segmented into aftermarket and equipment market.

Based on vehicle type, the spark plugs market is segmented into commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. Of these, the commercial vehicle is anticipated to dominate the growth by displaying a major market share.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global spark plugs market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Of these, the spark plug market in Asia Pacific is the most lucrative owing to the rising number of vehicles in India, China and Japan. China is the international car manufacturing hub and increase in the number of joint ventures and international brands is likely to augment the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, this region is the largest base for natural gas and gasoline which is another factor that is contributing towards its market growth. Further, initiatives taken by the government such as reducing the VAT rate on medium and small-sized vehicles provides a huge market opportunity. Low manufacturing cost, industrialization and growing economy are the other factors propelling the growth of the spark plugs market in Asia Pacific. The market in North America is dominated by the US and is followed by Europe and Europe is led by the UK, Italy, France and Germany. The crucial automotive industry in Germany presents a huge market opportunity. And the spark plugs market in the Middle East and Africa is led by the Gulf economies including Qatar, Kuwait, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Industry News

May 2018- NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd has introduced new spark plugs exclusively designed for CNG three-wheelers and targeted for the Indian market. It will have a long nose plug to ensure better combustion.

April 2018- FastCAP Systems Corporations has partnered with NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd to boost their capacity to introduce in the market a new form of energy storage device especially for the electronics components industry.

October 2017- Leading spark plugs manufacture, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd to establish another production plant in India for strengthening their production capability of auto components. With an aim to cater to the rising need for spark plugs in aftermarket along with meeting higher standards of the motorcycle’s oxygen sensors, they took the initiative to invest to the Indian facility.

Browse Full Report on Spark Plugs Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/spark-plugs-market-1931

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Spark Plugs Market: By Product Type, 2014-2022

Table 2 Hot Spark Plug: Spark Plugs Market, By Region, 2014-2022

Table 3 Cold Spark Plug: Spark Plugs Market, By Region, 2014-2022

Table 4 Global Spark Plugs Market: By Material Type, 2014-2022

Table 5 Copper Spark Plug: Spark Plugs Market, By Region, 2014-2022

…..

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Spark Plugs Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Spark Plugs Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Spark Plugs Market

FIGURE 5 Global Spark Plugs Market: By Product Type, 2014-2022

Continued…….

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR) and Market Research & Consulting Services.

CONTACT US:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

[email protected]