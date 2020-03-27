Spark Plug Market Outlook 2024: Up-To-Date Statistics, Development Areas And Emerging Opportunities Worldwide

Kenneth Research has introduced a new study on ‘Global Spark Plug Market’ which explores the market trends, growth drivers and restraints, elaborative information on various segments and sub segments of the market along with the current market scenario in various regions of the world. With an unbiased analysis on various market dynamics, our report aims to emphasize on different growth avenues that are expected to drive the growth of the market during the period of 2017-2024.

Global Spark Plug Market reached USD 6,012.9 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 9,267.2 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, the growth of spark plug market is attributed to the increased production of passenger car vehicles in the world and rising utilization of natural gas equipment.

Asia Pacific is slated to account for a leading share of 62.8% in the terms of revenue by 2024 in the spark plug market. The growth in the region is anticipated to be fostered by the high production of automotive vehicles in the region. Besides, rising affluent middle class population coupled with increasing sale of passenger car is also expected to impel the growth of spark plug market in the Asia Pacific region. Likely, China, Japan and India are the prominent market in the region.

Europe market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, U.K. & Germany are the major contributor to the growth of spark plug market. In addition to this, U.K. spark plug market is expected to reach USD 213.2 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 139.0 Million in 2016. Further, U.K. is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. U.K. spark plug market contributed around 12.7% market share of total Europe spark plug market in 2016. Further, U.K. is projected to capture 14.2% market share by 2024. U.K. spark plug market expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.4% in 2024 as compared to previous year.

North America is expected to showcase substantial growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024 by registering a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. Further, the market is expected to account for USD 1,306.7 Million by 2024 from USD 938.0 Million in 2016.

Global spark plug market is segmented on the basis of product type into cold spark plug and hot spark plug. Hot spark plug (69.1% share in 2016) occupies the largest market of spark plug across the globe. Further, global hot spark plug market is anticipated to reach USD 6,545.9 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 4,157.6 Million in 2016.

In addition to this, global spark plug market is segmented into electrode material, application and distribution channel. The electrode material segment is further segmented into copper, iridium, platinum and other material, out of which, iridium segment with 53.1% market share is anticipated to have largest share by the end of 2024.

