Spare Wheel Carrier Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced 2018 to 2028

Spare Wheel Carrier Market: Introduction

A spare wheel carrier is a carrier in which a spare wheel can be carried by vehicles for emergency purposes. A spare wheel carrier is an excellent solution and enables the end user to quickly change the wheel. It enables vehicles to conveniently carry and store a spare wheel, which helps save time during emergencies in case of a breakdown, due to the availability of an extra wheel. The most important feature of a spare wheel carrier is that it can be easily carried everywhere as it is lightweight and easy to transport. Moreover, a spare wheel comes handy in case of a tire burst or puncture, and this factor is estimated to drive the spare wheel carrier market over the forecast period.

Spare Wheel Carrier Market: Dynamics

The increasing production of all types of vehicles worldwide is estimated to fuel the demand for spare wheel carriers in the global market. However, the aftermarket segment is the most attractive segment, as most of the consumers in the global market are inclined toward procuring a spare wheel carrier as soon as they purchase a new vehicle. Furthermore, some of the OEM automakers provide a spare wheel carrier along with the vehicle, however, those vehicles are either SUVs or all-terrain vehicles.

The growing engagement of consumers in travel and recreational activities is also one of the factors that is projected to fuel the demand for spare wheel carriers in the global market. The commercial vehicle segment is estimated to hold a prominent market share in the global market. Commercial vehicles travel long distances and are continuously used, hence it is very essential for them have spare wheels to be able to change the existing ones in case of emergency. Thus, the growing usage of commercial vehicles is expected create significant growth opportunities for the global spare wheel carrier market over the forecast period.

The increasing usage of commercial vehicles owing to the growth of logistics and trade is another prominent factor that is expected to enable the spare wheel carrier market to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing usage of passenger transport, such as buses and coaches, for long distances is forcing travel operators to keep additional spare wheels in their vehicles, which is also estimated to drive the market for spare wheel carriers in the near future.

Thus, spare wheel carriers are among the prominent products in the global market owing to the greater reliability, safety, and comfort offered by them. Reliability is a concern for all industries owing to the need for better results and higher efficiency. The demand for safety is constantly increasing due to the increasing consumer inclination toward comfortable and hassle-free driving. Consumers are demanding spare wheel carriers with excellent material strength and load-carrying capacity. The comfort and safety of drivers, along with the ease of driving without having to worry about emergencies such as tire bursts and punctures, are considered to be the significant factors that are boosting the adoption of spare wheel carriers in the global market. Moreover, spare wheel carriers enable drivers to replace the tires by themselves instead of hiring the help of a mechanic.

Spare Wheel Carrier Market: Segmentation

The spare wheel carrier market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, material type, and sales channel.

The global spare wheel carrier can be segmented by vehicle type as follows:

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV Buses & Coaches Trucks & Trailers

Off-Highway Vehicles

The global spare wheel carrier can be segmented by material type as follows:

Aluminum

Steel

Polymers

The global spare wheel carrier can be segmented by sales channel as follows:

OEM

Aftermarket

Spare Wheel Carrier Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for spare wheel carriers is expected to be high in developed regions, such as North America, Europe, and Japan, where the vehicle fleet is higher. The growth of vehicle production is also stable in the above-mentioned regions, owing to which the spare wheel carrier market in these regions is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. The type of terrain also plays a very important role for the target product in the global market. Developing regions, such as Asia Pacific, MEA, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, where the road infrastructure is not up to the mark, are also expected to present lucrative growth opportunities for the spare wheel carrier market. Furthermore, emerging markets, such as India, Brazil, China, Iran, Israel, Russia, and Mexico, among others, are also projected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the global spare wheel carrier market.

Spare Wheel Carrier Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global spare wheel carrier market are:

AL-KO.

Outback Accessories

Kaymar

4WD Systems

AlliSport

Carrier Wheels Private Limited.

Outback Extreme

Leighton Springworks, Suspension & Engineering.

Rhino-Rack USA, LLC

The spare wheel carrier market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The spare wheel carrier market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Installed Base

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis of the spare wheel carrier market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The spare wheel carrier market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The spare wheel carrier market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Spare Wheel Carrier Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

