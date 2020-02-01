Spare Parts Logistics Market Size | Global Industry Report, 2019-2024

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 135 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A spare part, spare, service part, repair part, or replacement part, is an interchangeable part that is kept in an inventory and used for the repair or replacement of failed units. Spare parts are an important feature of logistics engineering and supply chain management, often comprising dedicated spare parts management systems.

Asia-pacific is the largest market as more than half of automotive are shipped from Asia-Pacific, especially China, Japan and Korea. China has the largest automotive production in 2016 and Japan is also an important automotive manufacturing country. With the fast growing automotive production, Asia-Pacific also enjoys the fastest growth rate.

Europe and North America are also the mature automotive market, most manufacturers may take the third party on the duty of parts supply. Under the economic situation, the development speed of

Europe and North America is relative slow.

Today, with the development of technology, automotive spare parts logistic is more efficient and speedy. In recent years, IOT (Internet of Things) is one of the most popular technologies, and which is also very useful for the logistic industry. Besides, more and more logistic robots are used in the freight and warehouse.

According to this study, over the next five years the Spare Parts Logistics market will register a 1.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 46100 million by 2024, from US$ 42900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Spare Parts Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Spare Parts Logistics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Spare Parts Logistics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Spare Parts Logistics market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Spare Parts Logistics players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

UPS

CEVA

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL

Toyota Tsusho

AnJi

FedEx

Kuehne+Nagel

DSV

Ryder System

Logwin

Kerry Logistics

SEKO

Yusen Logistics

TVS Logistics

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Air Freight

Ocean Freight

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Spare Parts Logistics in each application, can be divided into

Automotive

Industrial Sector

Technology Industry

Electronics

Others

Table of Contents

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Spare Parts Logistics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Spare Parts Logistics market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Spare Parts Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Spare Parts Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Spare Parts Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

