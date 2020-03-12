Spare Parts Logistics Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Description
A spare part, spare, service part, repair part, or replacement part, is an interchangeable part that is kept in an inventory and used for the repair or replacement of failed units. Spare parts are an important feature of logistics engineering and supply chain management, often comprising dedicated spare parts management systems.
Asia-pacific is the largest market as more than half of automotive are shipped from Asia-Pacific, especially China, Japan and Korea. China has the largest automotive production in 2016 and Japan is also an important automotive manufacturing country. With the fast growing automotive production, Asia-Pacific also enjoys the fastest growth rate.
Today, with the development of technology, automotive spare parts logistic is more efficient and speedy. In recent years, IOT (Internet of Things) is one of the most popular technologies, and which is also very useful for the logistic industry. Besides, more and more logistic robots are used in the freight and warehouse.
In 2018, the global Spare Parts Logistics market size was 42900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 46800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 1.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Spare Parts Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Spare Parts Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
UPS
CEVA
DB Schenker
Deutsche Post DHL
Toyota Tsusho
AnJi
FedEx
Kuehne+Nagel
DSV
Ryder System
Logwin
Kerry Logistics
SEKO
Yusen Logistics
TVS Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Air Freight
Ocean Freight
Inland Freight
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Industrial Sector
Technology Industry
Electronics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Air Freight
1.4.3 Ocean Freight
1.4.4 Inland Freight
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Industrial Sector
1.5.4 Technology Industry
1.5.5 Electronics
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 UPS
12.1.1 UPS Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Spare Parts Logistics Introduction
12.1.4 UPS Revenue in Spare Parts Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 UPS Recent Development
12.2 CEVA
12.2.1 CEVA Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Spare Parts Logistics Introduction
12.2.4 CEVA Revenue in Spare Parts Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 CEVA Recent Development
12.3 DB Schenker
12.3.1 DB Schenker Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Spare Parts Logistics Introduction
12.3.4 DB Schenker Revenue in Spare Parts Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 DB Schenker Recent Development
12.4 Deutsche Post DHL
12.4.1 Deutsche Post DHL Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Spare Parts Logistics Introduction
12.4.4 Deutsche Post DHL Revenue in Spare Parts Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Deutsche Post DHL Recent Development
12.5 Toyota Tsusho
12.5.1 Toyota Tsusho Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Spare Parts Logistics Introduction
12.5.4 Toyota Tsusho Revenue in Spare Parts Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Toyota Tsusho Recent Development
12.6 AnJi
12.6.1 AnJi Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Spare Parts Logistics Introduction
12.6.4 AnJi Revenue in Spare Parts Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 AnJi Recent Development
12.7 FedEx
12.7.1 FedEx Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Spare Parts Logistics Introduction
12.7.4 FedEx Revenue in Spare Parts Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 FedEx Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
