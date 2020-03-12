Spare Parts Logistics Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Description

A spare part, spare, service part, repair part, or replacement part, is an interchangeable part that is kept in an inventory and used for the repair or replacement of failed units. Spare parts are an important feature of logistics engineering and supply chain management, often comprising dedicated spare parts management systems.

Asia-pacific is the largest market as more than half of automotive are shipped from Asia-Pacific, especially China, Japan and Korea. China has the largest automotive production in 2016 and Japan is also an important automotive manufacturing country. With the fast growing automotive production, Asia-Pacific also enjoys the fastest growth rate.

Today, with the development of technology, automotive spare parts logistic is more efficient and speedy. In recent years, IOT (Internet of Things) is one of the most popular technologies, and which is also very useful for the logistic industry. Besides, more and more logistic robots are used in the freight and warehouse.

In 2018, the global Spare Parts Logistics market size was 42900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 46800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 1.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Spare Parts Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Spare Parts Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

UPS

CEVA

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL

Toyota Tsusho

AnJi

FedEx

Kuehne+Nagel

DSV

Ryder System

Logwin

Kerry Logistics

SEKO

Yusen Logistics

TVS Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Air Freight

Ocean Freight

Inland Freight

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Industrial Sector

Technology Industry

Electronics

Others

Table of Contents

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

