Fact.MR has actively published a new research study titled “Soybean Oil Market Anticipated to Achieve a Sustainable Growth Over 2022 | Key Players are Bunge Limited, Beidahuang Group, Cargill Inc., etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the soybean oil market during the period from 2017-2022. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global soybean oil market is expected to showcase impressive growth in CAGR during the period until 2022.

Request for a Free Sample Report Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=111

Soybean oil is a popular cooking oil that is used by consumers across the globe. Close to two-third of the soybeans produced globally is used for production of soybean oil. Over the past couple of years, the global production of soybean oil has soared substantially. This is attributed to the expanding application base of the product in the food and beverage industry. Traditionally, soybean oil is used for baking, frying and even for garnishing salads. It also finds application in manufacturing of paint and drying oil. For many year now, the product has been a key raw material in making alkyd resins. Soybean oil remains one of the most low cost vegetable oil, which is readily available in the market. Factors as such are reflecting favorably on the global soybean oil market. FactMR’s latest study reveals that the global soybean oil market will ride at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022) to surpass a valuation of US$ 21,373 Mn.

The global consumption of processed soybean oil is expected to remain significantly higher as compared to the virgin variant. In addition, sales of processed soybean oil currently account for more than two-third share of the market in terms of revenue and are expected to gain 70 BPS over 2022. Processed soybean oil can be used directly for cooking purposes without any purification or refining obligations, and hence is preferred by most consumers.

On the basis of end use, the retail segment is expected to remain highly attractive throughout the forecast period. Currently, this segment accounts for little over 38% revenue share of the market and projected to reach valuation of US$ 8,156 Mn by 2022. Meanwhile, the foodservice segment is estimated to retain its second spot.

By distribution channel, modern trade will remain the leading segment of the market in 2017 and beyond. This segment currently accounts for around one-third market share in terms of revenue. At the same time, online retail stores are also steadily emerging as key distribution channel for soybean oil.

Browse Full Report on Market with TOC – https://www.factmr.com/report/111/soybean-oil-market

Europe will remain the leading market for soybean oil over the forecast period. The region’s market is projected to increase at a steady CAGR over 2022. There is substantial usage of the product both as feed and fuel in the region. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will also continue to be an attractive market for soybean oil owing to its high consumption as well as production in countries such as China and India.

Competition Tracking

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, The Adani Wilmar Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods (Ach), Bunge Limited, Beidahuang Group, Cargill Inc., Borges Mediterranean Group, Adams Group, Fuji Vegetable Oil, Inc., Olympic Oils Limited, American Vegetable Oils, Inc., Marico Limited, Ach Food Companies, Inc, and ConAgra Foods (Agrotech Foods Ltd) are the key companies profiled in the FactMR’s report.

Table Content:

Global Soybean Oil Market – Executive Summary Global Soybean Oil Market Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.1.1. Global Soybean Oil Market Taxonomy

2.1.2. Global Soybean Oil Market Definition

2.2. Global Soybean Oil Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2012-2022

2.2.1. Global Soybean Oil Market Y-o-Y Growth

2.3. Global Soybean Oil Market Dynamics

2.3.1. Drivers

Continued……………………..

Have Any Question? Ask Our Industry Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=111

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/