Soybean Market Size to Surge Vigorously during the Forecast Period 2017-2022

The global soybean market is mainly witnessing a splendid growth owing to extensive efforts taken by prominent companies to manufacture high quality soybean products. With a rising awareness of the health benefits of soybean, a surge in the demand for associated products is propelling the relevant market to witness splendid growth. Soybeans have increasing applications in various end use segments, thus comprising a huge market space all over the globe. From an overall perspective, the global soybean market is prophesized to grow with leaps and bounds as companies are anticipated to churn out top-notch quality products.

From a statistical perspective, analysts peg this market to gain revenue worth US$215.746 bn by 2025, which is a decent increase from the earlier revenue valued at US$146.23 bn in 2017. This growth is anticipated to occur at an impressive CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Rising Awareness about the Benefits of Organic Foods Spurs Growth in Organic Segment

The global soybean market is mainly classified under various categories such as source type, by end products, and by end use. Under source type, conventional and organic are two main segments that mainly comprise the market space. With respect to end products, whole protein, oil, and meal, are key segments present in the market. Whereas, by end use, the primary sections present in the market are, food and beverages, personal care, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed.

In terms of source type, the organic segment is more popular because of the increasing preference of consumers to prefer organic foodstuffs with minimum or no chemicals. Such an increase in awareness has mainly been possible due to the fact that the additional chemicals and artificial additives used in foods are usually detrimental for health. Over the next few years, the segment is expected expand at an impressive CAGR of 8.1%, thus clocking revenue worth US$1.38 bn.

Under end use, the segment of animal feed accounts for maximum share in the global soybean market, which is around 75.1% in current times. During the next few years, the animal feed sector is predicted to expand at a healthy pace. Under this segment, the soy meal segment accounts for the largest share and is followed by the soy oil segment.

Asia Pacific Comes out as a Winner Owing to Increased Soybean Consumption

From a geographical perspective, the global soybean market is spread across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a leading share thanks to rising demand for quality food products and supplements, mainly due to a rapidly increasing population. With an increasing awareness about the protein benefits of soybean products, many people from this region who mostly belong to emerging nations, are expected to increasingly buy soybean products. This factor has certainly made the Asia Pacific market grow tremendously in recent times.

Apart from Asia Pacific, the runners-up in terms of revenue generated are North America and Asia Pacific. According to market experts, Asia Pacific and Latin America together are expected to account for approximately 78.1% share by the end of 2025. The demand for soybeans in the three key regional markets is primarily being driven by the increasing consumption of soybean as a natural alternative to meat and dairy proteins. Consumption of sports drinks that contain soybean as a key ingredient too has been responsible for making these three regions dominate the market.

Kerry Inc., Fuji Oil Group, House Foods Group Inc, The WhiteWave Foods Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., CHS Inc., Cargill Inc, The Scoular Company, and Archer-Daniels Midland Co., are some of the major companies present in the global soybean market.