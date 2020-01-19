Soya Flour 2018 Global Market Key Players – ADM, Cargill, CHS, Danisco, Soja Austria, Sojaprotein – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Soya Flour Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Soya Flour /Soy flour, derived from roasted soybeans finely grounded into a powder. It is a rich source of proteins, as well as iron, vitamins B and calcium, and it adds a pleasant texture and flavor to a variety of products. Soyflour is processed further to produce textured concentrates and isolates used in the food/snack industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Soya Flour in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In consumption market, USA and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 78.20% of the global consumption volume in total.

The worldwide market for Soya Flour is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 1400 million US$ in 2023, from 1120 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ADM

Cargill

CHS

Danisco

Soja Austria

Sojaprotein

Goldensea

Xiangchi

Sakthi Soyas

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural, or full-fat

Low-fat

Defatted

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bakery Products

Dried Milk

Meat Analogues

Health Products

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Soya Flour Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Natural, or full-fat

1.2.2 Low-fat

1.2.3 Defatted

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Bakery Products

1.3.2 Dried Milk

1.3.3 Meat Analogues

1.3.4 Health Products

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ADM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Soya Flour Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ADM Soya Flour Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Cargill

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Soya Flour Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Cargill Soya Flour Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 CHS

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Soya Flour Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 CHS Soya Flour Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Danisco

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Soya Flour Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Danisco Soya Flour Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Soja Austria

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Soya Flour Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Soja Austria Soya Flour Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

