Southeast Asia (without Singapore) Laser Marking Machine Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Southeast Asia (without Singapore) Laser Marking Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Southeast Asia (without Singapore) Laser Marking Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Laser Marking Machine market size in Southeast Asia, split the market size into major countries, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam etc.
This research report categorizes the Southeast Asia Laser Marking Machine market by top players/brands, countries, type and end user. This report also studies the Southeast Asia Laser Marking Machine market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The Southeast Asia Laser Marking Machine market is valued at 112.47 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 190.53 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.87% during 2019E-2025F. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Laser Marking Machine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following companies are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Han’s Laser
Trumpf
Domino
Keyence
Videojet Technologies Inc.
Trotec Ltd.
Rofin
Panasonic Industrial Devices SUNX
FOBA (ALLTEC GmbH)
Huagong Tech
Gravotech
Tianhong laser
Laser Marking Machine market size by countries
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Laser Marking Machine market size by type:
Fiber Laser Marking Machine
CO2 Laser Marking Machine
YAG Laser Marking Machine
YVO4 Laser Marking Machine
Others Type
Laser Marking Machine market size by Applications:
Electronics
Precision Instruments
Food & Medicine
Auto Parts
Hardware Products
Plastic Packaging
Others
