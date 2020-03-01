South Korea Medical Tourism Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global South Korea Medical Tourism Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

South Korea medical tourism market is likely to surpass US$ 2 Billion mark by the year 2022 driven by factors such as technologically advanced treatments and medical procedures, pioneer in plastic/cosmetic surgery and dentistry, excellent medical practitioners & medical facilities, affordable medical costs and strong government support and initiatives.

China topped the medical tourist arrivals list in South Korea being followed by United States. Russia is standing at the third spot in terms of medical tourist arrivals in South Korea. Japan and Mongolia stands at fourth and fifth position respectively in terms of medical tourists visit to South Korea. Mongolia and Kazakhstan have a traditional preference for South Korea when looking for medical treatment abroad. South Korea is witnessing an increase in medical tourist arrivals from various countries like Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, UAE and Vietnam among others.

In terms of types of medical treatment, the general health check-up, dermatology, cosmetic surgery, Gynecology, Traditional Korean Medicine, ophthalmology, orthopedics, dental services and Neurosurgery are the popular services for which medical tourists visit South Korea.

This is the 2nd edition report on South Korea Medical Tourism Market by iGATE RESEARCH. The report entitled “South Korea Medical Tourism Market and Forecast To 2022” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Medical Tourism Landscape in South Korea. This 95 Page report with 69 Figures and 2 Tables provides a complete analysis of top 14 source country for medical tourist arrivals in South Korea and Top 9 Medical Treatment/Services for which patients visit South Korea.

The South Korea Medical Tourism Market have been studied from 3 viewpoints.

I. Medical Tourist Arrivals – By Type of Medical Treatment (2009 – 2013)

II. Medical Tourist Arrivals in South Korea – Country Wise (2009 – 2022)

III. Medical Tourists Spending in South Korea – Country Wise (2009 – 2022)

Medical Tourist Arrivals in South Korea by Types of Medical Treatment – 9 Types Medical Treatment Analyzed

1. General Health Check-Up

2. Gynecology

3. Dermatology

4. Cosmetic Surgery

5. Traditional Korean Medicine

6. Dental Services

7. Ophthalmology Department

8. Orthopedics Department

9. Neurosurgery department

Actual and Forecast for Medical Tourist Arrivals & Spending in South Korea – 14 Countries Analyzed

1. United States

2. Canada

3. China

4. Japan

5. Russia

6. Mongolia

7. Vietnam

8. Philippines

9. Kazakhstan

10. Saudi Arabia

11. Uzbekistan

12. Indonesia

13. United Arab Emirates

14. Others

