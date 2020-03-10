Sour Cream Powder Market | leading players Commercial Creamery Company, The Food Source International Inc., Bluegrass Dairy and Food Inc & others

Sour Cream Powder Market: Introduction

The sour cream powder is dehydrated sour cream with a fat content between 30 and 60%. The sour cream powder when mixed with appropriate quantity of water, formulates into sour cream. This can be used for various food applications. The sour cream powder is produced on a commercial basis by spray drying the sour cream to form the powder. Sour cream is obtained by fermenting regular cream with bacterial culture to make the cream sour and also thicken the cream. The lactic acid bacteria used for this process is either introduced deliberately or naturally. The fat content of the sour cream powder is high to give it a thicker consistency, but there is the availability of low-fat sour cream powder in the market for the health conscious consumers.

The benefit of the sour cream powder is that it can be stored for years, unlike the sour cream which has to be consumed within a short duration of time. Also after opening the packet of the sour cream powder, it can be stored in air-tight containers inside a refrigerator.

Download Sample of Report with important Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8518

Wide Applications of Sour Cream Powder in the Food Industry

The sour cream powder is being used in various food processing industries such as dairy, bakery, snack seasonings, sauces and dips and many more. The easy storage and distribution have shifted the consumers from buying sour cream to sour cream powder. The sour cream powder is also being used in the foodservice industry. The lack of unusual taste or odor makes the sour cream powder more appealing especially for the foodservice industry to incorporate into dishes.

Sour Cream Powder Market: Segmentation

The sour cream powder market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, packaging, and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the global sour cream powder market is segmented as-

Low-fat

Regular

On the basis of end use, the global sour cream powder market is segmented as-

Food Food service (HoReCa) Salads and Dressings Sauces and Dips Snack Seasonings Bakery Products Dairy Products

Household/Retail

On the basis of packaging, the global sour cream powder market is segmented as-

Retail Airtight containers Paper Bags Pouches

Bulk

On the basis of distribution channel, the global sour cream powder market is segmented as-

Direct/B2B

Indirect/B2C Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Discount Stores Modern Grocery Stores Traditional Grocery Stores e-Retail

Download Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8518

Sour Cream Powder Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global sour cream powder market include Commercial Creamery Company, The Food Source International Inc., Bluegrass Dairy and Food Inc., Dr. Otto Suwelack Nachf. GmbH & Co., Tsukuba Dairy Products Co., Ltd, Varesco Group, Barry Family Farm, Rogers and Company Foods, Thrive Life LLC, Walton Feed Inc.