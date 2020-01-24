Soundbar Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Trends, Opportunities and Sales Channels, Forecast 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Soundbar Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

A soundbar, also called a speakerbar, is a special speaker with multiple drivers, which is much wider than it is tall, and always put above a computer monitor or under a television or home theater screen. It can significantly improve the sound experience of consumers, without complex matters of surround sound speakers, wiring, etc. for whole family Theatre.

According to QYResearch, the global Soundbar market will grow 3 percent to $3.03 billion in 2015.

Samsung, Vizio and Sony captured the top three revenue share spots in the Soundbar market in 2015. Samsung dominated with 16.47 percent revenue share, followed by Vizio with 13.59 percent revenue share and Sony with 8.44 percent revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption of Soundbar will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2021 will be 41475 KUnits. The average operating rate will remain at 89% to 97%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Soundbar market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Soundbar business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Soundbar market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Soundbar value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024

2 Channel

2.1 Channel

5.1 Channel

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024

Music

TV

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Samsung

Vizio

Yamaha

Sony

LG

Philips

Panasonic

Sharp

Bose

Polk Audio

Harman

JVC

Sonos

Canton

Xiaomi

Edifier

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Soundbar consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Soundbar market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Soundbar manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Soundbar with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Soundbar submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

