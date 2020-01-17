Soundbar -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description:-

A soundbar, also called a speakerbar, is a special speaker with multiple drivers, which is much wider than it is tall, and always put above a computer monitor or under a television or home theater screen. It can significantly improve the sound experience of consumers, without complex matters of surround sound speakers, wiring, etc. for whole family Theatre.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Soundbar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to QYResearch, the global Soundbar market will grow 3 percent to $3.03 billion in 2015.

Samsung, Vizio and Sony captured the top three revenue share spots in the Soundbar market in 2015. Samsung dominated with 16.47 percent revenue share, followed by Vizio with 13.59 percent revenue share and Sony with 8.44 percent revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption of Soundbar will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2021 will be 41475 KUnits. The average operating rate will remain at 89% to 97%.

The worldwide market for Soundbar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Samsung

Vizio

Yamaha

Sony

LG

Philips

Panasonic

Sharp

Bose

Polk Audio

Harman

JVC

Sonos

Canton

Xiaomi

Edifier

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

2 Channel

2.1 Channel

5.1 Channel

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Music

TV

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Soundbar market.

Chapter 1, to describe Soundbar Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Soundbar, with sales, revenue, and price of Soundbar, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Soundbar, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Soundbar Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 2 Channel

1.2.2 2.1 Channel

1.2.3 5.1 Channel

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Music

1.3.2 TV

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Samsung

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Soundbar Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Samsung Soundbar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Vizio

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Soundbar Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Vizio Soundbar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Yamaha

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Soundbar Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Yamaha Soundbar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Sony

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Soundbar Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sony Soundbar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 LG

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Soundbar Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 LG Soundbar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Philips

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Soundbar Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Philips Soundbar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Panasonic

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Soundbar Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Panasonic Soundbar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

