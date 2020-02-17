Sorting Equipment Market Capacity, Production, Growth Rate, Revenue and Forecast (2019-2025)

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Sorting Equipment Market Research Report 2019” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Sorting Equipment market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Sorting Equipment market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Sorting equipment refers to devices, such as lasers and cameras, that sort solid products in an automated manner. This type of sorting mechanism is also known as optical or digital sorting technology. The sorting equipment can sort objects based on size, color, shape, chemical composition, and structural properties.

The food sorting segment dominated the global sorting equipment market during 2017 and its dominance is expected to continue until the end of 2025. The automation of various processes in the food industry reduces costs, decreases the need for manual labor, increases productivity, improves efficiency, and enhances throughput, which will encourage manufacturers to invest more on sorting equipment.

EMEA accounted for the majority shares of the sorting equipment market during 2017 and according to this market research and analysis, the region will continue to dominate the market throughout the predicted period. To ensure a high degree of precision and efficiency, the food industry in this region increasingly focuses on the removal of impurities from products, which in turn, will boost the demand and adoption of sorting equipment.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tomra

Sesotec

Buhler Sortex

Key Technology

BarcoVision

Satake USA

Aweta

Meyer

Beston (Henan) Machinery

CP Group

Daewon GSE

Raytec Vision

Greefa

Concept Engineers

TaiHo

RTT Steinert

BT-Wolfgang Binder

Binder+Co

Pellenc

Kingtiger(Shanghai) Environmental Technology

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type:

Weight Sorting Equipment

Size Sorting Equipment

Other

Segment by Application:

Food Sorting

Waste Sorting

Mineral Sorting

Other

