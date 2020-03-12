Sorbitol Market Size Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2023

Market Overview:

The sorbitol are widely used in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and personal care products and other applications. The growing use of sorbitol in the personal care and homecare products is the major factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast years.

The global sorbitol market is spanned across five regions of the world namely, Latin America Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds the major share of the global market and is projected to be the fastest growing market, owing to the increasing consumption of sorbitol in the food and beverage, and personal care industry among others. Moreover, the growing GDP and purchasing power in the developing region has augmented the demand for homecare and personal care products which is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. In addition to this, the increasing investment by the government in the developing of retail sector has resulted in faster supply of consumer goods in turn adding to the market of sorbitol in the region. The major countries attributing to this growth are China and India. The North American market is expected to show considerable growth during the assessed years. This growth is mainly attributed by the growing adoption of sorbitol in the food and beverage owing to the low calorie content of the product. Moreover, the growing demand of sorbitol from the developed personal care & cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry is also adding to the market growth.

Segmentation

The global Sorbitol market is segmented into function, type and end-use. On the basis of the form, the market is segregated into liquid form and crystal form. The market by the function is categorized into sweetener, bulking agent, flavoring agent, humectant, and others. The market by end-user is further bifurcated into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and personal care, chemicals, and others (paper industry, packaging, plastic industry).

Regional Analysis

The Sorbitol market is segmented across five regions: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is the largest market and is expected to grow at an expanding CAGR during the assessed period. The growing development of end-use industries in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the Sorbitol market. Moreover, adoption rate in the food and beverage industry along with the growing demand for cosmetic & personal care products is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing consciousness amongst the population about the health benefits of sorbitol along with the demand for sugar-free food and beverages is further surging the market demand.

North America followed by Europe is expected to show steady growth during the assessment period. The developed personal care and food & beverage industry are the major factors driving the market of this region. Moreover, the fast-paced lifestyle and the growing working population have augmented the demand for convenience food in the region, in turn, adding to the growth of the market. The major growth in the Sorbitol market is attributed to the U.S. and Canada in the North American region. The developed personal home care industries in the European region is anticipated to drive the European market positively. The major countries attributing to this growth are Germany, Italy, and the U.K among others.

