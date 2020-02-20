SONAR SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

SONAR stands for Sound Navigation and Ranging; this technique is used to detect an object on or under the surface of the water. It can be used for a variety of applications such as military, commercial, scientific, underwater mines, fisheries, hydrography, anti-submarine warfare, and threat detection.
SONAR systems are also used to measure robot navigation and SODAR for atmospheric investigations. SONAR system uses acoustic frequencies, which ranges from very low to extremely high. Side scan and multi-beam SONARs is the leading technology, which helps in detailed mapping and imaging of the seabed.
According to this study, over the next five years the SONAR Systems and Technology market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in SONAR Systems and Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of SONAR Systems and Technology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the SONAR Systems and Technology value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Multi-Beam SONAR
Diver Detection SONAR
Synthetic Aperture SONAR
Side Scan SONAR
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Scientific
Commercial
Military
Others
Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3562077-global-sonar-systems-and-technology-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Northrop Grumman
Teledyne Reson
Ultra Electronics
Kongsberg Mesotech
Lockheed Martin
Atlas Elecktronik
Raytheon
Thales Group
R-2 Sonic
Edge Tech
Sound Metrics
Exelis
Neptune SONAR
L-3 Klein Associates
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global SONAR Systems and Technology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of SONAR Systems and Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global SONAR Systems and Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the SONAR Systems and Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 SONAR Systems and Technology Segment by Type
2.2.1 Multi-Beam SONAR
2.2.2 Diver Detection SONAR
2.2.3 Single Beam Scanning SONAR
2.2.4 Synthetic Aperture SONAR
2.2.5 Side Scan SONAR
2.3 SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 SONAR Systems and Technology Segment by Application
2.4.1 Scientific
2.4.2 Commercial
2.4.3 Military
2.4.4 Others
2.5 SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global SONAR Systems and Technology by Players
3.1 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…….
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Northrop Grumman
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 SONAR Systems and Technology Product Offered
11.1.3 Northrop Grumman SONAR Systems and Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Northrop Grumman News
11.2 Teledyne Reson
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 SONAR Systems and Technology Product Offered
11.2.3 Teledyne Reson SONAR Systems and Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Teledyne Reson News
11.3 Ultra Electronics
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 SONAR Systems and Technology Product Offered
11.3.3 Ultra Electronics SONAR Systems and Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Ultra Electronics News
11.4 Kongsberg Mesotech
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 SONAR Systems and Technology Product Offered
11.4.3 Kongsberg Mesotech SONAR Systems and Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Kongsberg Mesotech News
11.5 Lockheed Martin
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 SONAR Systems and Technology Product Offered
11.5.3 Lockheed Martin SONAR Systems and Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Lockheed Martin News
11.6 Atlas Elecktronik
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 SONAR Systems and Technology Product Offered
11.6.3 Atlas Elecktronik SONAR Systems and Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Atlas Elecktronik News
11.7 Raytheon
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 SONAR Systems and Technology Product Offered
11.7.3 Raytheon SONAR Systems and Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Raytheon News
11.8 Thales Group
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 SONAR Systems and Technology Product Offered
11.8.3 Thales Group SONAR Systems and Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Thales Group News
11.9 R-2 Sonic
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 SONAR Systems and Technology Product Offered
11.9.3 R-2 Sonic SONAR Systems and Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 R-2 Sonic News
11.10 Edge Tech
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3562077-global-sonar-systems-and-technology-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com