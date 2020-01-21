Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) 2018 Global Market Key Players – Babcock &, Wilcox, Controls Group, Cooper Technology, SRS Engineering Corporation, CB Mills – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

SRU is the device that some or all of the solvent is removed from the bitumen/solvent mixture produced in the Froth Settling Units (FSUs). In some cases (such as Shell), a minimum volume of solvent is left behind for diluted bitumen transport.

The worldwide market for Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Babcock & Wilcox

Controls Group

Cooper Technology

SRS Engineering Corporation

CB Mills

Eskens B.V.

Solvent Waste Management

CBG Technologies

Koch Modular Process Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Meduim & Small Volume Solvent Recovery Unit

Large Volume Solvent Recovery Unit

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas

Mining

Environmental

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Meduim & Small Volume Solvent Recovery Unit

1.2.2 Large Volume Solvent Recovery Unit

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oil & Gas

1.3.2 Mining

1.3.3 Environmental

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Babcock & Wilcox

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Babcock & Wilcox Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Controls Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Controls Group Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Cooper Technology

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Cooper Technology Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 SRS Engineering Corporation

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SRS Engineering Corporation Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 CB Mills

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 CB Mills Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

