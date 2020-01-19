Solid Wires 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.22% and Forecast to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global solid wires market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations and replacement market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Solid Wires Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Colfax (ESAB)
• Hyundai Welding
• Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
• The Lincoln Electric Company
Other prominent vendors
• Ador Fontech Limited
• Ador Welding
• Air Liquide
• Berkenhoff
• BOC (The Linde Group)
• Ceweld Nederland
• D&H Sécheron
• Daido Steel
• Gedik Welding
• Harris Products Group
• Haynes International
• Hobart Brothers Company
• IABCO
• ITALFIL
• Jiangsu ZhongJiang Welding Wire
• KEI Industries
• Kobe Steel
• LaserStar Technologies
• Luvata
• Heico Wire Group
• NovaTech
• Saarstahl
• Sandvik (Sandvik Materials Technology)
• Sumitomo Electric Industries
• The Indian Steel & Wire Products
• Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group
• voestalpine Böhler Welding
• WeldWire
Market driver
• Positive outlook of the global construction sector
Market driver
Market challenge
• Introduction of new welding technology involves greater R&D expenses
Market challenge
Market trend
• Addressing the issue of growing skill gap
Market trend
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 05: Market segmentation by end-user
• Market overview
• Global solid wired market by automotive
• Global solid wires market by construction
• Global solid wires market by aerospace
• Global solid wires market by shipbuilding
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• Solid wires market in APAC
• Solid wires market in EMEA
• Solid wires market in Americas
PART 07: Decision framework
PART 08: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 09: Market trends
• Addressing the issue of growing skill gap
• Advent of new materials
• Introduction of laser welding equipment
PART 10: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
• Other prominent vendors
PART 11: Key vendor analysis
..…..Continued
