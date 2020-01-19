Solid Wires 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.22% and Forecast to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global solid wires market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations and replacement market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Solid Wires Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Colfax (ESAB)

• Hyundai Welding

• Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

• The Lincoln Electric Company

Other prominent vendors

• Ador Fontech Limited

• Ador Welding

• Air Liquide

• Berkenhoff

• BOC (The Linde Group)

• Ceweld Nederland

• D&H Sécheron

• Daido Steel

• Gedik Welding

• Harris Products Group

• Haynes International

• Hobart Brothers Company

• IABCO

• ITALFIL

• Jiangsu ZhongJiang Welding Wire

• KEI Industries

• Kobe Steel

• LaserStar Technologies

• Luvata

• Heico Wire Group

• NovaTech

• Saarstahl

• Sandvik (Sandvik Materials Technology)

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

• The Indian Steel & Wire Products

• Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group

• voestalpine Böhler Welding

• WeldWire

Market driver

• Positive outlook of the global construction sector

Market challenge

• Introduction of new welding technology involves greater R&D expenses

Market trend

• Addressing the issue of growing skill gap

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/412625307/solid-wires-2017-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-4-22-and-forecast-to-2021

PART 05: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global solid wired market by automotive

• Global solid wires market by construction

• Global solid wires market by aerospace

• Global solid wires market by shipbuilding

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Solid wires market in APAC

• Solid wires market in EMEA

• Solid wires market in Americas

PART 07: Decision framework

PART 08: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 09: Market trends

• Addressing the issue of growing skill gap

• Advent of new materials

• Introduction of laser welding equipment

PART 10: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 11: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued