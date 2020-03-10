Solid White Films Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018-2028

Global Solid White Films Market

Solid white films, made up of bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films, are increasing in demand due to their opacity, printability, and resistivity to fats and chemicals. Solid white films are especially appropriate for the labelling of cosmetics, personal care products, and homecare products which needs weather and chemical resistant packaging. Solid white films are a popular raw material for flexible packaging, owing to their abundant availability in form of thin laminates. Solid white films are extensively used for the packaging of frozen food, and confectionery and bakery products, owing to their excellent sealing properties, besides also acting as a light barrier.

In-mold Labelling Technology Reforming the Solid White Films Market

Owing to the need for eco-friendly and cost-effective labeling, the adoption of in-mold labelling technology is expected to experience fast pace growth during the next five years. The high stiffness and glossy surface of a solid white film provides premium surface finish to molded containers. Manufacturers are trying to develop solid white films that can offer high printability and die cutting performance, for both, offset and flexography printing technologies.

The growing number of food service providers in emerging countries is having a significant impact on the packaging industry. Food grade solid white films are highly preferred for the packaging of processed food, owing to their conformability to the regulations of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA). BOPP possesses significant formability, which allows the production of 10 micron or even thinner solid white films, making the films suitable for end users looking for advanced packaging solutions. The lamination and printing facility provided by solid white films with glossy and matt finishing makes them an ideal choice for magazine covers.

China & India are Anticipated to Fuel the Demand for Solid White Films

North America and Western Europe are matured markets for solid white films. The food & beverage industry in China, India, and Indonesia is projected to witness fast pace growth, owing to the increasing urban population and increasing per capita expenditure on food products. This will have a significantly positive influence on food & beverage packaging and demand for solid white films.

Global Solid White Films Market: Segmentation

The global solid white films market is segmented on the basis of heat sealing capability, thickness, application, and end-user industry.

On the basis of heat sealing capability, the global solid white films market has been segmented into:

Heat Sealable

Non-heat Sealable

On the basis of thickness, the global solid white films market has been segmented into:

Up to 20 µm

20 – 40 µm

Above 40 µm

On the basis of application, the global solid white films market has been segmented into:

Printing

Lamination

Packaging

Others

On the basis of end-user industry, the global solid white films market has been segmented into:

Food & Beverages Meat Fresh Produce Confectioneries Coffee & Tea Other Foods (Chips, Biscuits, & Cereals)

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Tobacco

Textiles

Homecare

Electronics and Electricals

Others

Global Solid White Films Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in global solid white films market are as follows:

Treofan Group

KristaFilms, S.A. de C.V.

UPM Raflatac, Inc.

Decorative Films, LLC.

Vibac Group S.p.a.

Rowad Global Packaging Company Ltd

Gulf Packaging Industries Limited LTD

Innovia Films Limited

Manucoer SPA

Recent Developments in the Solid White Films Market

In September 2018, Cosmo Films, a manufacturer of specialist films for flexible packaging, lamination, and labelling, launched new solid white films (BOPP) heat-resistant for the Asian market

In February 2018, BOPP specialist Treofan Group launched EWR50 films, new thin (solid white films) in-mold label films for high surface yield and thin labelling solutions.

In September 2017, Jindal Films introduced new solid white films in the Label-Lyte range, 57IMS447, which can use as in-mold labels to create solid white appearance and performance.

The solid white films market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The solid white films market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

