Solid State Lasers Data Storage Market: Increasing Adoption Of Information Technology Across Various Sectors

Over the past few years, the increasing adoption of information technology across various sectors is resulting in the growing use of a large amount of data. This is prompting consumers to implement highly efficient data storage solutions. The data stored in one system can be transferred to another through either portable data storage solution or Wi-Fi based local area network (LAN). However, the former is preferred to latter owing to the fact that it is more secure. Portable data storage solutions are classified into optical storage and solid state drive. Optical data storage solutions take help of solid-state laser technology to write data on the disc. The demand for solid state lasers for data storage is strong as the loss of data due to the aging of drive is lesser in optical data storage.

This market intelligence report serves as a reliable business tool providing essential insights into the global market for solid-state lasers for data storage. The report extensively covers critical parameters such as market dynamics, trends, and opportunities. It includes in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of the market. It profiles the prominent players in the market along with their latest developments, market shares, business strategies, and contact information. It also covers tools such as value chain and stakeholder analysis, market attractiveness analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis. A detailed description of the technological breakthroughs forms an important part of the report. For a clear understanding, the report segments the market for solid-state lasers for data storage on the basis of various criteria including product and geography.

Global Solid-state Lasers for Data Storage Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drives such as digital versatile discs (DVD) and compact discs (CD) incorporate solid-state laser technology to write data. There is a high adoption of these drives across commercial and residential sector due to benefits such as low power consumption and high cost-effectivity. The embedding of DVD/CD writer in computers and laptops by their manufacturers is also assisting the growth of the market. Moreover, the low cost and easy availability of these drives are providing a fillip to the global market for solid-state lasers for data storage.

On the flip side, the introduction of Blue-ray disc in data storage solution is jeopardizing the very existence of the market. Since a greater amount of data can be stored in Blue-ray discs, they are gaining a competitive edge over CDs and DVDs. Their high adoption is prompting manufacturers using solid-state laser technology to adopt blue ray diode-pumped solid-state laser technology. This factor is likely to turn into a driver for the market in the long run. Furthermore, innovation in multilayer recording in discs will also help manufacturers in creating ample growth opportunities for the market. However, the introduction of novel technologies such as heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR), three-dimensional (3D) optical storage, and holographic data storage is anticipated to change the outlook of the market tremendously.

Global Solid-state Lasers for Data Storage Market: Geographical Segmentation

The key regions analyzed in this report are North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The demand for solid state lasers for data storage will be low in North America and Western Europe. These regions are considered to be early adapters of new technologies and therefore the demand for Blue-ray discs is high in these regions. Asia Pacific and Latin America are major revenue contributors in the market owing to the presence of a large number of players. Moreover, the demand for CDs and DVDs is still significant in less developed countries of these regions.

Some of the key solid-state laser manufacturers for data storage are IPG Photonics Corporation, Laserglow Technologies, Newport Corporation, Quanta System, EKSPLA, Jenoptik AG, Photonic Solutions, Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc, JDS Uniphase Corporation, Photonics Industries International Inc, Coherent Inc, and Trumpf Inc.