Solenoid Valves 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Solenoid Valves Market 2019

Global Solenoid Valves Market, By Type (2 way, 3 way, 4 way, 5 way), By Component (Brass, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Plastic), Operating Type (Direct, Semi-direct, Indirect), End User (chemical & petrochemical, food & beverages)- Forecast 2027

Market Analysis

The solenoid valves are mainly designed for withstanding the corrosive and humid environments. It is also capable of performing at extreme temperatures. Due to these, solenoid valves are progressively being utilized in food preparing industry. They are commonly made of stainless steel components. The valves utilized in the food industry come in two distinct variations, to be specific, utility service valves and direct contact valves. The direct contact valves are those that come in direct contact with the food items and are safe from corrosion, in nature. Utility service valves, do not come in direct contact with the food materials, and are regularly utilized for taking care of substances, for example, steam, water, and other non-sustenance related products. The global solenoid valves market is expected to reach the value of USD 4.6 Billion by the year 2027, by growing at 3.3% of CAGR between the years 2016 and 2027.

Solenoid valves are mainly utilized for the purpose of fluid control and automation, but with the gradual shift towards the renewable resources of energy like sun, air, water, for power generation process, there has been an expansion in the global solenoid valves market growth. The shift towards the hydrogen energy, solar thermal power plants, and geothermal energy processes are the major reasons that are accentuating the growth of solenoid valves market.

Market Segmentation

Solenoid valves market has been categorized into ype, operating type, body material, regional analysis and end user industry. The type segment is segmented into 2 way, 3 way, 4 way, 5 way and others. Based on its operating type, the global solenoid valves market is classified into direct, semi-direct, indirect, and others. On the basis of its body material, the global market is segmented into stainless steel, plastic body, brass body, aluminum body, and others. Again on the basis of its end user industry, the market is segmented into oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, food & beverages, power generation, waste & wastewater, automotive, medical, pharmaceuticals, among others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global solenoid valves market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major players in the global solenoid valves market include companies like Curtiss-Wright Corporation (U.S.), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Asco Valve, Inc. (U.S.), IMI PLC (England), SMC Corporation (Japan), GF Piping Systems (Switzerland), Danfoss A/S (Denmark), Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), OMEGA Engineering (U.S.), GSR Ventiltechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), The Lee Company (U.S.), Rotex Controls B.V (Netherlands), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (U.S.), Cla-Val (U.S.), Hansen Technologies (U.S.), Aira Euro Automation Pvt. Ltd (India), among others.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Growth Factors

2.1.1 Increasing adoption of solenoid valves in food & beverages industry

2.1.2 Shift to renewable sources for power generation

2.1.3 Development of application specific solenoid valves

2.2 Market Restraints

2.2.1 Compatibility and technical issues

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Increasing demand in wastewater treatment industries

2.4 Supply Chain Analysis

2.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Global Solenoid Valve Market, By Type

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Sub-segment

3.2.1 2 Way

3.2.2 3 Way

3.2.3 4 Way

3.2.4 5 Way

3.2.5 Others

4 Global Solenoid Valve Market, By Body Material

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Sub-Segment

4.2.1 Brass Body

4.2.2 Stainless Steel

4.2.3 Aluminum Body

4.2.4 Plastic Body

4.2.5 Others

5 Global Solenoid Valve Market, By Operating Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sub-Segment

5.2.1 Direct

5.2.2 Indirect

5.2.3 Semi-direct

5.2.4 Others

6 Global Solenoid Valve Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sub-Segment

6.2.1 Chemical & Petrochemical

6.2.2 Oil & Gas

6.2.3 Food & Beverages

6.2.4 Waste & Wastewater

6.2.5 Power Generation

6.2.6 Automotive

6.2.7 Pharmaceuticals

6.2.8 Medical

6.2.9 Others

7 Global Solenoid Valve Market, By Region

……….

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.3 Company Profiles

8.4 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Product/Services Offering

8.4.3 Business Strategy

8.4.4 SWOT ANALYSIS

8.5 Asco Valve, Inc.

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Product/Services Offering

8.5.3 Business Strategy

8.5.4 SWOT

8.6 Parker Hannifin Corporation

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Product/Services Offering

8.6.3 Business Strategy

8.6.4 SWOT

8.7 IMI PLC (U.S.)

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Product/Services Offering

8.7.3 Business Strategy

8.7.4 SWOT

8.8 GF Piping Systems

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Product/Services Offering

8.8.3 Business Strategy

8.8.4 SWOT

8.9 SMC Corporation (Japan)

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 Products/Service Offerings

8.10 Danfoss A/S (Denmark)

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.10.2 Product/Services Offering

8.11 OMEGA Engineering (U.S.)

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.11.2 Services

8.12 Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG

8.12.1 Business Overview

8.12.2 Product/Services Offering

Continued…..

