Soldier Systems Market – Key Players, Share, Demand with Leading Players, Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global soldier systems market has been segmented based on type, end-user, and region.

Based on type, the soldier systems market is divided into protection systems, communication systems, power & data transmission systems, surveillance & target acquisition systems, navigation & health monitoring systems, vision systems, and other systems.

The communication systems segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the surveillance & target acquisition systems segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Surveillance systems enhances the situational awareness of soldiers and helps them to gain tactical advantage in the battle field.

Based on end-user, the soldier systems market is divided into national defense and public security. The national defense segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the public security segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The public security segment covers the market for soldier systems used by law enforcement agencies and other special forces. Nowadays, public safety sector requires these soldier systems to ensure safety of the personnel.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share, whereas, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for all the above-mentioned systems in countries such as China, and India owing to factors such as border conflicts, terrorist issues among others.

The Soldier Systems Market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023

Key Players:

The key players in the global soldier systems market are Aselsan AS (Turkey), BAE Systems plc (UK), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Harris Corporation (US), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Saab AB (Sweden), Thales SA (France), and United Technologies Corporation (US).

