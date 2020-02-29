Solar Water Pumps Market 2019 Global Industry Outlook By Segments, Size, Applications, With Regional Forecast To 2023 – MarketResearchFuture

According to the latest report “Solar Water Pumps Market by Product (DC Surface Suction, AC Submersible, DC Submersible, AC Floating), by Application (Agriculture, Drinking Water) and by Region with Forecast To 2023, published by Market Research Future, the Global Solar Water Pumps Market Flourishes Relentlessly at 5.6% CAGR during forecast period of 2019 to 2023.

Solar Water Pumps Market Highlights:

The key players of the global solar water pumps market are Lorentz (Germany), SunEdison, Inc. (U.S.), CRI Pumps Pvt. Ltd (India), Solar Power & Pump Co LLC (U.S.), Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. (India), Shakti Solar Pumping System (India), WENLING JINTAI PUMP FACTORY (China), Bright Solar Pvt. Ltd. (India), Grundfos (Denmark) and American West Windmill and Solar Company (U.S.).

Get Free Sample “Solar Water Pumps Market Research Report-Global Forecast till 2023” At: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3980

A Solar Water Pump is a device, which runs on the electricity generated by photovoltaic panels. Solar water pumps are not connected with the grid and result in very less emission compared to conventional pumps. Solar water pumps are increasingly used in regions where grid electricity is unavailable and alternative sources such as wind do not provide enough power for operations. Solar pump components consists of solar panels, a controller and a pump while the size of the PV system determines the operating capacity of the pump.

Solar pumps are increasingly being used in domestic and agriculture applications, especially for delivering drinking water for livestock and irrigation. Also, solar water pumps are used in oil and gas fracking activities to reduce the environmental impact of the oil recovery process.

Attributing to their wide-spread application areas, solar water pumps witness huge demand, and hence, its market is increasing rapidly. Additional factors supporting the market growth include; rapidly increasing population, industrialization, urbanization and most importantly, the depleting water reserves worldwide.

Improving economic conditions are undoubtedly supporting the market growth, boosting the consumer’s purchasing power. Also, expansion of distribution channels is expected to provide impetus to the market growth during the forecast period.

On the other hand, in many countries’ awareness about the benefits of solar water pumps is still low which is expected to impede the market growth. As a result of increasing demand for sustainable water supply, additional funding is being secured which will enable the initiatives to expand the demand in the emerging regions, scaling up the market size.

Global Solar Water Pumps Market – Segments

The MRFR analysis is segmented into three key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Products: DC Surface Suction, AC Submersible, DC Submersible, and AC Floating among others.

By Applications: Agriculture and Drinking Water among others.

By Region: North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Solar Water Pumps Market – Regional Analysis

Globally, the Asia Pacific region accounts for the leading market for the solar water pumps. Growing market in some of the APAC countries such as India, China, and Japan, driven by the increasing industrialization, contributes to the market growth majorly. The market is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, attributing to the burgeoning agriculture sector in the region.

Furthermore, factors such as the rapid agriculture activities in countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan along with the reduced grid connectivity for agricultural activities foster the market for solar water pumps in the region.

The North America market is estimated to increase at a significant pace during the assessment period. Moreover, sectors that are heavily reliant on water, such as pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and water treatment are fueling the sales in the market.

Europe region is another lucrative market for solar water pumps. The market in the region is growing mainly due to the flourishing food & beverage and water treatment sectors.

The Middle East region is demonstrating enormous potential mainly due to the efforts from the countries in the region for reducing the dependency on their oil and gas market which provides opportunities to a flourishing water treatment market translating into demand for solar water pumps.

Simultaneously, factors such as the increased demand for clean drinking water in countries such as Nigeria, Morocco, Kenya, and Namibia in the African region, is providing impetus to the market growth, driving the demand for the solar pumps in the region. Also, the UN development programs to promote the use of solar energy in the region are fostering the market growth.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 MARKET DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1 DEFINITION

2.2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.4 LIMITATIONS

2.3 RESEARCH PROCESS

2.3.1 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.5 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

3.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

3.1.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

3.1.5 SEGMENT RIVALRY

3.2 VALUE CHAIN/SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DRIVERS

4.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 MARKET TRENDS

Continued…

List Of Tables:

TABLE 1 GLOBAL SOLAR WATER PUMP MARKET, BY PRODUCT

TABLE 2 GLOBAL SOLAR WATER PUMP MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 3 GLOBAL SOLAR WATER PUMP MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 4 NORTH AMERICA SOLAR WATER PUMP MARKET, BY PRODUCT

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA SOLAR WATER PUMP MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 6 U.S. SOLAR WATER PUMP MARKET, BY PRODUCT

TABLE 7 U.S. SOLAR WATER PUMP MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 8 CANADA SOLAR WATER PUMP MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Continued…

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/solar-water-pumps-market-3980

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Amanora Chambers,

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India+1 646 845 9312

[email protected]